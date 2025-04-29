



Osaka, Japan – (April 29), Anmar Holdings has officially announced its expanded sponsorship of the Asian Football Association (AFF), and has become the official partner of four national competitions and a major club throughout Southeast Asia. The partnership includes the ASEAN CHAMPIOSHIP, Asean Club Championship Cup ™, ASEAN MSIG SERENITY COP ™, and Asean U-23 Chapionship ™, combined as Asean United FC.

This is a great extension of the former Yanmar partnership with the Asian Championship (2016-2022), and enhances the company's commitment to strengthening unity and regional development through football.

Beyond sports, Yanmar also shows her social responsibility. In response to the March 28 earthquake, which affected many Asian countries, the company pledged with equipment worth $ 100,000 to help recovery efforts. Relief will be coordinated with AFF to ensure a timely and effective distribution of affected societies.

“Football crosses borders and cultures, which brings people together as a power for good,” said Moto Isogay, director of the Sports Business Department in Yanmar.

“Through our partnership with AFF and support for the relief of the earthquake, Yanmar is proud to contribute to both sports and Southeast Asian societies.”

The head of the general, Major General Fear Sameth, praised Yanmar's continuous support, saying: “Yanmar stood by AFF as a fixed and valuable partner. Their deep participation in our main competitions and their generous assistance after the earthquake highlights their commitment not only to football but the people of our region.”

“Yanmar has proven more than just a shepherd – it is part of the Asian football family.”

Partnership is part of Yanmar's broader mission to create a society that is enriched through meaningful experiences. The company is active in developing youth and sports care worldwide, including the Yamaoka Hanasaka Academy in Thailand, which develops young football talent, and its long -term partnership with J1 League Club Cerezo Osaka, the home of the internationally known Shinji Kagawa player.

Yanmar was founded in Osaka in 1912, a global leading company in industrial equipment and diesel engines technology, where operations extend to agriculture, construction, energy, marine and more. For additional details, please visit the official Yanmar website.

AFF, based in Kuala Lumpur, is the Regional Football Administration Authority in Southeast Asia. It is supervised by 12 member countries and runs some of the most important football competitions in the region. More information can be found in Aseanutdfc.com and Aseanfootball.org.

