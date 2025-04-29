



A strong earthquake recorded by USGs where M6.2 was hit off the western coast of the southern island, New Zealand at 13:16 UTC on April 29, 2025. The agency reported a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Geonet reports the M5.9 earthquake at a depth of 12 km (7.5 mi).

The Epicientter Center is 285 km (177 miles) SW from Bluf (Population 1 938), 301 km (187 miles) SW from Invercargill (its population of 57,000), Sawathland, New Zealand.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

Usgs issued a green alert to mortality associated with shaking and economic losses. There is a low possibility of losses and damage.

In general, the population in this region is located in the high -degree structures of earthquakes, although there are some weak structures. The dominant types of construction are augmented construction and a non -augmented brick with the construction of the wood floor.

This is the second earthquake that hit this area slightly more than a month ago – after M6.7 at 01:43 UTC on March 25.

