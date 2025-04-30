



The United Nations General Assembly has determined on the twenty -ninth of April of each year as the International Day on the anniversary of earthquake victims, highlighting all the need to support earthquake survivors and build flexibility against earthquakes.

Earthquakes are among the most bloody natural risks and are responsible for some of the largest disasters in human history. Currently, Myanmar is in the midst of response to the earthquake that struck him on March 28, killing more than 3,700 people, as of April 24. In Türkiye and Syria, millions are still struggling to rebuild their lives after two years of devastating earthquakes in 2023, which killed more than 55,000 people.

In recognition of the huge restrictions of earthquakes on lives, economies, and sustainable development, Chile, Philippine and Uzbekistan made a decision adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on April 29, which was appointed today as the International Day on the anniversary of earthquake victims. The decision also calls for the United Nations Office to reduce disaster risk (UNDRR) to facilitate the celebration of the new international day.

“We express our heartfelt appreciation to all member states who participated in informal consultations and contributed to the formulation process. We also offer pure to the United Nations Office to reduce disaster risks to support and invaluable cooperation,” said Olujak Labasov, which is adopted, does not adopt this matter, does not repeat this matter. From the celebration, but an invitation to work on the risk of the earthquake. “

The decision determines two distinguished needs, this day aims to highlight them. The first is the need to support earthquake victims, including providing international help and long -term social psychological support. The second is the need to increase awareness about the risks of the earthquake and how it can be reduced.

“By honoring those affected all over the world, this day seeks to enhance solidarity with affected societies, increase awareness, enhance flexibility and preparedness. It also encourages the implementation of measures to improve response, recovery, reduce disaster risk, and ensure constant support for the Izorra in New York.

Although earthquakes cannot be prevented, their destructive effects can be significantly reduced through measures to reduce pre -emptive disaster risk. This includes countries supporting the risks of their earthquake better, enhancing risk reduction and rule plans, increased investment in building flexibility, and enhancing preparation for “better response” in the aftermath of earthquakes. All of these are major priorities to work within the Sandai framework to reduce disaster risk 2015-2030.

Kamal Keshor, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary -General to reduce disaster risk and head of UNDRR, has called on countries to exert more effort to reflect the trend of disaster costs related to earthquakes:

“Our understanding of earthquake physics has improved. We also understand how buildings and earthquake buildings respond, and we know how to make them safer. From a simple structure design to complex material infrastructure, the risk of seismic losses is not caught.

Ambassador Labasov encouraged countries to support celebrations actively on the new international day:

“We encourage all member states to think about providing voluntary contributions and urging the countries exposed to the earthquake to organize meaningful national activities in observing this day. The strong celebration will only work as a honor to the victims, but also as a motivation to advance in preventing disasters and prepare for it.”

