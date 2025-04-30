A new research shows how a major earthquake will reshape the Oregon coast





The earthquake along the CASCADIA spread can cause parts of the coast several feet, creating continuous risk of floods in previously safe areas.

Portland, Oregon-will be an earthquake at the level of a catastrophic Cascadia for the northwestern Pacific Ocean, the buildings and bridges shine, and the devastating tsunami-but new research highlights another interest that tends to fly under the radar: the way in which Megacak will lead to the Oregon coast.

“What we looked at was a kind of less well -known consequence of the next earthquake, which is the landing of the Earth, or the way the Earth will decrease,” said Dr. Tina Dura, the main researcher and professor in Virginia Technology in the Department of Geological Sciences.

Cascadia Megathrust earthquakes in the CASCADIA cutting area, which is located about 40 miles from the Pacific Coast, northwest, where the edge of the tectonic plate is slowly pushed under another edge. The stress between the paintings is gradually built even, once every centuries on average, everything is launched simultaneously.

Large spaces along the coast can see up to four to eight feet of ground collapse during the resulting earthquake. The researchers managed to see that coastal land has decreased with this amount during the previous Cascada earthquakes, based on coastal geology and evidence in the sediments in coastal swamps.

“The dropping of the land can be something that lasts for centuries after the earthquake,” said Dura.

This type of decline will lead to a long -term increase in the frequency of floods via the coastal line, according to Diego Melgar, director of the crescent, Cascadi Science Center at the University of Oregon. He was working to search with a role.

“What are the means of people with the land drop, it seems that the sea level suddenly increases from four to eight feet,” he said. “We will lose certain types of land.”

Places will be shown along the coast that are not currently present in flooding plains at the risk of floods in the wake of a large earthquake – and they will remain this way for years or contracts.

Milgar said that the research highlights the importance of planning in front of the Cascadi earthquake, not only for the same event but for life in the northwest of the Pacific then. He said that the plans today will help in our future along the West Coast, adding that it is important to think about the infrastructure and how to adapt to the construction of hospitals and future schools.

“We can think about how to prepare, and how to adapt,” he said. “We are really good in engineering; we are really good in Earth sciences. There are things we can do, so we are not unaware when this happens.”

