The first person: the brave Myanmar relief workers, conflict and harsh conditions to provide assistance to the earthquake victims





Thayen Zao, and the communications and call analyst at the Yangon office of the UNFPA Yanguna Office (UNFPA) witnessed the devastating consequences of the earthquake during a week -long visit to the Mandalay region, one of the areas that were severely affected by the disaster.

Thin Zu, Communications and Da`wah at the Yangon office in UNFPA speaks with a woman affected by the last earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar.

“I was in Yangon when the earthquake hit. In the aftermath, news reports began to gradually indicate that many cities have suffered from great victims. Buildings, roads, homes, schools and hospitals were reduced to the ruins and people trapped under the debris.

Communications systems decreased, so I decided to travel to affected areas and support relief efforts.

Women and girls needed to support life rescue, including sexual and reproductive health services, mothers care, dignity groups, hygiene elements, and other basic supplies as soon as possible.

Within 72 hours, the UNFPA country office has published a quick response team to provide basic services to the affected population, and work with partners on the ground.

The journey usually takes about eight hours of Yangon to Mandalay, but we struggled to reach, due to the damaged methods and collapsed bridges. We had to find alternative roads, sometimes, so that we could move through the rugged fields next to the main road.

Now that the rainy season started, the roads are worse, and travel is increasingly difficult. We took more than 10 hours to reach Mandalay.

A woman affected by the earthquake is receiving relief elements including UNFPA dignity groups while distributing the United Nations joint in Sagaing, Myanmar.

In some areas of the city, the wreckage was prevented. The tower blocks collapsed and many areas were reduced to complete the rubble. The desperate families resorted to temporary shelters, in the streets, or in front of their damaged homes.

The tremors lasted for several days. The frequent power outage during the night means that some affected areas have decreased in the dark, making it unsafe go anywhere. Access to the affected and providing assistance under these conditions is still a major challenge.

My responsibility is to deal with societies affected by the catastrophe, and their stories shared a wider audience. It is important to raise awareness of facts and needs on the ground so that we can secure support to help emergency situations. This is my mission.

I met a woman in Mandalay visited our mobile clinic. She was living in the city throughout her life, but she did not see such destruction. Everything collapsed within seconds. She was very concerned about the damage to health care facilities, as well as her ability to access medical care.

© Unocha / Mya Aung Thyaw

A woman in Mandalay, Myanmar, looks at the destruction caused by the earthquake.

In the midst of this crisis, the UNFPA team provided services ranging from hygiene supplies, protection from gender -based violence, and mental health support for women and girls. It also supports mother and child care services. I saw myself the flexibility of human workers, the way the United Nations agencies, civil society organizations and NGOs work together.

Myanmar was already suffering from political instability and now it was destroyed by this devastating earthquake. It is extremely difficult to provide aid to societies in the epic and Mandalay, as the armed conflict continues.

In the current context, with the imminent seasonal wind conditions, people feel terrifying what this season may bring.

The country is also witnessing the impact of low global aid financing.

UNFPA, like other United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations, deals with resources restrictions, and we have issued an appeal to assist emergency situations to support population in urgent need.

The suffering of women and children affected by the earthquake is very sad, and we need all our strength and flexibility to help them.

It is a tragic experience to watch despair in people's eyes and listen to their stories about loss, but we are trying to give them dignity and we hope they will really deserve these difficult times. “

