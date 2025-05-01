The northwest of the Pacific Ocean has been fortified from sea level rise until now. Quick Mega can change his wealth in a moment.





A catastrophic earthquake in the Kaskadia area in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean can lower the Earth near the coast by up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). In addition to the high seas caused by climate change, which can create long -term flood problems for coastal areas in northern California, Washington and Oregon, he discovered a new study.

Such an earthquake would give three times the amount of Earth in the flood plains for 100 years in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean by 2100, according to the study.

“We are talking a lot about tsunami and shaking, but this drop can last for decades,” said Tina Dura, the coastal geology in Virginia Tech. “This will be something that will completely change these coastal societies.”

Unlike other coastal areas, the northwest of the Pacific survived has survived to a large extent of the effects of the sea level of climate change. This is due to the geology of the region. The northwestern coastal ocean is a spread area where oceanic tectonic plates (in this case, Juan de Voca and Georda boards) are flooded under continental plates (in this case, North America's painting).

The last time that the CASCADIA spread area has got rid of a large earthquake in 1700. Since then, the coastal line has risen by 0.04 to 0.12 inches (1 to 3 millimeters) per year, which slightly exceeds the rise at the sea level, which is driven by the climate in many areas. However, climate change is scheduled for his day, however, Dor said: By 2030, sea level will rise faster than lifting Cascadi.

Geologists have long defined that the main Cascadia earthquake could cause the coastal line to decrease. This happened in many earthquakes of the main integration area before, including the Great Chilean earthquake in 1960, the most powerful earthquake ever. The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake, and the Tesunami, which killed more than 227,000 people caused the land to decline by up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) in Sumatra, Indonesia. Geological evidence of the 1700 earthquake in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean shows forests that become clay after retreating below sea level.

But no one has estimated how this decline, known as the landing, reacts, with climate change levels led. Compare a role and its team, the amount of land that will end in the plains of the Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) for 100 years if it is expected that the Casquadia earthquake will reach between 1.3 and 2.9 feet (from 0.4 to 0.9 m) in the future of Cascadia.

They found that in the worst scenarios of up to 6.6 feet of landing, the area will increase in the 100 -year -old flood plains by 145 square miles (370 square kilometers), compared to 115 square miles (300 km) if the earthquake will strike today. The setting of the 100 -year -old flooding means that the region has a 1 % chance for floods in a certain year.

The expansion of the flood plains will put 17,710 residents on the flood. Currently, 8,120 people are released on the flood plains to the home. The expanded flood plains have a decisive infrastructure, such as wastewater treatment plants, electrical sub -stations, and municipal airports. Dura said that many of these areas will be affected immediately through a tsunami from the Grand Cascadia earthquake, but he continued to flood in the aftermath that could affect evacuation, rescue and rebuilding.

“Can something be cut off like the air response?” She said. She added that expanded flooding maps can help emergency managers and city planners to prepare for the worst.

The results were published on April 28 in PNAS.

