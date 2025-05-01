



A new study warns parts of the Pacific Coast, including Washington West, which can sink several feet during a large earthquake abroad.

The effect of the coast can significantly change and expand the flood areas significantly.

The study was published this week in the facts of the scientific journal of the National Academy of Science (PNAS).

The risk of Megacak in the Kaskadia spread area is not new, but researchers illuminate a new light on the effect it can be.

Societies most at risk of seeing the Earth in Washington include areas around the Gulf of Wellaba, such as Long Beach, Tuchelland, Ocean Park, and Raymond, as well as areas in Graiz Harbor, such as Ocean Shores, Westport, and Aberin.

“At the moment of the earthquake, the Earth will decrease in many of these societies by up to two to four, five or six feet suddenly,” said Harold Topin, director of the North Western Pacific Network.

Sea levels are already gradually increasing due to climate change, but this change will occur in minutes.

The earthquake is expected to first lead to a tsunami. After that, the researchers say that the Earth in these coastal areas can be permanently changed. It can change the shape of the ports, make the coastal infrastructure unusable, and change the boundaries of the Earth that deserves the lead.

The researchers say that this change will greatly expand the areas of flooding.

If a large earthquake strikes CASCADIA today, researchers expect that exposure to floods for population, structures and roads.

If the earthquake arrives in the year 2100, when sea levels rise more than climate change, it may be fed up with floods, according to the study.

“The 100 -year -old periphery will become more frequent,” Topin said.

Scott McDougal, director of the Emergency Department in Pacific County, said that the plan for “The Big One” is constant.

McDougal said: “If the Cascadi cutting area is torn, it will be likely to be the most destructive event that we saw in the continental United States,” McDougal said.

McDougal said that the main priority of coastal societies now is to build vertical evacuation areas, where people can escape flood water or tsunami.

He said that Pacific County currently has one such structure, but none of it was completed on the Long Beach Peninsula.

The officials had planned the vertical evacuation area in Long Beach, but they planned to benefit from Fema financing to help its construction. After that, the program was suddenly canceled this month under the Trump administration.

“We go back to the drawing board now.”

The integration area of ​​CASCADIA witnessed the last major earthquake in 1700. The villages were swept, caused a great tsunami, and their uprooting trees. On what is now known as Vancouver, USGs data appears only one of more than 600 people who survived.

Experts say that the region is torn every few hundred years, and we are currently in the window where it can be torn tomorrow or contracts on the line.

