



The Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Mirat Korum, highlighted the success of the “Yarısı Bizden” campaign in supporting urban transformation projects, where he shared the story of the öztok family in Avcılar, Istanbul, which turned their 35 -year -old building with the initiative.

Kurum posted pictures of the newly renewed family home on social media, quoting the Zehra öztok statement, “We have the country behind us.” He stressed that “the state does not leave its citizens alone. The Osteuk family, which lives in Opersllar, Istanbul, renewed its 35 -year -old home with our campaign in Yarcy Bizden. Zahra Hanim and Samman Bay are now living in their solid home, free of fear of scales.”

The Yarısı Bizden campaign launched by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change provides up to 1.8 million TL ($ 46,763) to support urban renewal projects. The campaign aims to accelerate the urban transformation efforts in Istanbul, as the Oztuk family was one of the prominent beneficiaries.

Zahra Ozo, who remembers their old house, said that some columns have cracks, and despite multiple repairs, the damage remained. After the KahramanMaraş earthquake 2023, the property owner suggested renewing the building to ensure safety. She said, “We have applied to the Yarısı Bizden campaign and renewed our house. When my husband entered the house, he turned away from joy as a child.”

The öztok family also shared its experience during a 6.2 -sized earthquake in Silivri, Istanbul, earlier this year. Zehra öztok described how everyone else was outside, but she felt safe at home. She said, “The old buildings were damaged. I stayed in my strong house and saw the news.” “Our country makes it easier for people to live in safe homes. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the Yarısı Bizden campaign.”

Hassan Oztuk also praised the initiative, saying that without the campaign, their house was in danger. “When an earthquake occurred 6.2, I felt that the earth was slipping under our feet. We stayed in our safe house, while others were outside,” he said.

The support provided through the campaign has been increased recently. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that every home will now get 875,000 TL in grants, 875,000 TL in loans, and 125,000 TL to support transportation. In addition, companies can get 437,500 TL in grants and loans.

The campaign is part of a wider effort to enhance the elasticity of the earthquake and improve housing conditions throughout Türkiye.

