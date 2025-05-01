



While the seasonal winds are waving on the horizon, Myanmar Junta's selective acceptance of international aid after a devastating earthquake in March-help from allies such as China, India and Russia, with the 126-member Tayyani rescue team refused to deeper into the humanitarian crisis. The antiquities once again revealed a priority to the regime for political control over the life of the citizen. It leaves urgent questions about distributing fair aid in a broken nation due to the civil war – a pattern that repeats the JUNTA response to Nargis in 2008 when it initially refused to help the United Nations.

The 7.7 -size earthquake on March 28 this year led at least 3600 people, with estimates indicating that the outcome can stand up to 10,000. Growing damage from the earthquake center near the second largest city in Mandalay in Myanmar in a serious condition, and left millions in need of food, water, shelter and medicines.

JUNTA's refusal of the Taiwan rescue team, who waited 48 hours before being denied entry, emphasizes the disturbing gate guard strategy.

JUNTA's rapid appeal for international assistance after Earthquake was a rare departure from his isolated position since the 2021 coup. China has sent $ 13.9 million of emergency aid, India has sent marine ships and a disaster response team of 80 members, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and the deployed rescue teams. The United States pledged 9 million US dollars, the European Commission allocated 13 million euros and the United Nations issued $ 5 million from the emergency fund. As a fixed donor, Japan presented emergency supplies through the International Cooperation Agency. International NGOs such as the World Food Program and UNICEF mobilized food and shelter in Mandalay and Niabito, although local NGOs reported bureaucratic delays.

However, JUNTA's rejection of the Taiwan rescue team, who waited 48 hours before being deprived of his entry, emphasizes the strategic guard strategy. Taiwan, despite the introduction of $ 50,000 through the Red Cross, was marginalized – most likely due to the alignment of the military council with China, which views Taiwan as a diplomatic competitor. Likewise, JUNTA restricts foreign media and imposed a curfew, hindering rescue efforts. Reports indicate that military checkpoints prevented aid to resistance-controlled areas such as sagaing-where local groups must either register in the military system or risk the confiscation of their assets.

Politically, acceptance of selective aid in JUNTA serves multiple goals. By adopting aid from allies such as China, India and Russia, the system enhances its international legitimacy, tense since the coup. The leader of the Military Council, Min Ong Hulang, with Indian and Thai leaders at the Pimstec summit in Bangkok in April, benefited from the disaster to revive diplomacy. This reflects the playing book after Nargis in JUNTA, where she eventually accepted Asean Asean and UNN from the deviation of criticism but held a constitutional referendum in the crisis, while giving priority to power over relief. Today, with elections in the planned December 2025, JUNTA may use assistance to support support in urban centers such as Mandalay to weaken opponents.

JUNTA's actions also reflect a broader strategy to control the Civil War in Myanmar, which led to the displacement of more than three million people. The air strikes in the Championship after Erthquake and the restrictions imposed on access to the Internet have complicated relief efforts, which prompted the condemnation of the United Nations Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews, who called the army's actions, “Nothing is less incredible.” By controlling aid flows, the Military Council not only limits support for resistance groups but also enhances its narration of sovereignty – a tactic seen in 2008 when he was afraid of foreign intervention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/myanmar-earthquake-why-junta-has-turned-away-aid

