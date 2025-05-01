The northwestern earthquake in the Pacific Ocean can bring dramatic floods: report





In some areas, the Earth can sink 6 feet in moments after an earthquake in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean.

Does earthquakes happen more? What do you know about the earthquake frequency.

Do earthquakes often occur with greater severity? This is what we know now.

A nightmare scenario for Pacific Northwest got a dramatic update.

The researchers have long warned that the extension of the coast in the state of Oregon and Washington is able to produce an incredibly strong earthquake that can kill thousands, destroy critical bridges, destroy at sea communication cables and produce tsunami. It is a disaster scenario “can happen at any time”, according to the 2013 analysis.

A new report, published on April 28 by the facts of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights one risk in particular: coastal land that decreases quickly, causing almost the risk of immediate flood.

This phenomenon, which is called “sudden coast decline”, can occur within moments of a huge earthquake. In some areas, 6 feet may flood, and the researchers warned. (A similar position was revealed in the 1964 earthquake in Alaska, a previous report published by the American Geological Survey.)

The researchers drew a bleak picture of what can happen in the NortWest: “Along Washington and Oregon, and the northern California coasts, the upcoming major Cascadia earthquake can cause up to 2 m from sudden coastal decline, significantly increase sea level, expand floods, and increase the risk of flood to local communities.”

The report highlights how, over time, climate change will increase the risk of these floods caused by the earthquake.

But for those who are accustomed to the constant threat of a major earthquake, the relatively low possibility of such a catastrophic scenario may be a small rest: the study says that there is a 15 % probability of such an earthquake in the next fifty years. (Meanwhile, the catastrophic earthquakes in California are probably, USGs estimates.)

How to prepare for the earthquake disaster

The long -term earthquake was an existential crisis for millions along the western coast, and was documented in the report 2022 Usa to damn. But experts said that there are real things that people can do to help them prepare for a great catastrophe.

To start, you will need at least a manual lamp and a way to charge your phone. You should be ready to end access to electricity or water for several days or weeks.

Here are some practical tips:

When trying to use your phone, send a text message – do not call. In a disaster, text messages are more reliable and less stress cell networks. To turn on your phone, you can buy a weather radio and a cheaply hand lamp to keep your cell to run even without energy for several days. The earthquake of Lucy Jones said the cash reserve is good. You will want to be able to buy things, even if your credit card does not work for some time. You can give you the early warning application valuable moments to protect yourself in the event of a large earthquake. Buying the earthquake insurance can protect homeowners. Participation in annual exercises can help you remind you of other easy steps that you can take to prepare.

But perhaps the most important advice from experts: Learn about your neighbors now. It is not just a nice idea – in the event of an emergency, strong societal relationships can be a literal lifestyle.

