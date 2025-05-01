Kamala Harris reminds the viral video of Awal Saint -Diego in speech – NBC 7 San Diego





On Wednesday, former Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first main speech since the elections, referring to a modern viral video of elephants in the San Diego Safari Park.

Harris was the main spokesman for a party in San Francisco for Exerge America, an organization that recruits and trains democratic women who want to run for positions in the United States, according to its website.

During her 15 -minute speech, she called on Americans to stand against Trump administration policies and asked the audience to gather together. Then I mentioned the video of the elephants in the Safari Park, which forms a “alert circle” during an earthquake that shook the southern California region earlier this month.

San Diego Zoo Safari's safari jumped to work to protect their youngsters after an earthquake 5.2 in the area.

This is part of what she said:

“Please allow me, friends, to lie down for a moment … Watch this video two weeks ago – one of the elephants in the San Diego Zoo during the earthquake? Google if you don't see it. So, this scene was going on in my mind. Everyone asks me,” What were you thinking these days? ” Good.

“In the video, for those who did not see it, here were those elephants, and as soon as they felt the earth shaking under their feet, they entered a circle and stood next to each other to protect the most vulnerable.

“Think about it. What a strong metaphor. Because we know, those who try to incite more effective fear when they divide and overwhelm, when they separate the herd, when they try to make everyone think they are alone. But in the face of the crisis, the lesson is not, they are not instinctive.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris referred to the viral video of elephants in the San Diego Zoo in the Safari Park, which is a “alert circle” during a recent earthquake in her speech at a ceremony in San Francisco on April 30, 2025.

