Scientists warn of the triple threat, says a massive earthquake can sink parts of us





A new study warned that a huge earthquake could sink several parts of America in the future. In addition to the climate -moving sea level, the earthquake will increase in the floods across northern California, Oregon and Washington. Not to mention that the earthquake will have its own effects.

Scitech Daily reported that researchers in the state of Virginia Technology in their paper in their paper that a strong earthquake along the CASCADIA spread area can cause coastal lands to be sinking up to 6.5 feet.

The study, published in the facts of the National Academy of Science, states that the most influenced will be southern Washington, northern Oregon and northern California. These areas are populated, which means that people will lose their homes.

Tina Dura, the main author of the study and professor of assistant in Earth Sciences at the College of Science, and her team created thousands of earthquake models to estimate the amount of lands that Cascadi Megakak will display in the future.

They also calculated the amount of flood plains per cent across 24 estuaries and coastal societies along the rift area.

Zalazlan has been studied – one day and another in 2100

Two scenarios were taken from the big schedule in mind – one will strike today and the other in the year 2100. Scientists have found that the areas exposed to floods will increase significantly when the earthquake strikes today, with the help of the growing sea water. It will be 14,350 of the population, 22,500 structures and 777 miles of the road in the plains of the floods after Earthquake.

In the 2100 scenario, sea surface levels can reach the CASCADIA move to three feet of the day. This means that the effects of future earthquakes will be three times larger.

Dura says that the rise in sea levels and the earthquake -based recovery will delay rescue and comfort efforts for those affected by the earthquake itself. “The long -term effects can make many coastal societies unsuccessful of housing,” he added.

The soil will become very brown, which affects the grazing of livestock and agriculture. Natural systems that act as a temporary store against storms, such as coastal estuaries, wetlands, dunes, and protective beaches, will irreversibly eat.

She studies a role and her old earthquake team. Their research indicates that over the six to seven thousand years, 11 great earthquakes have achieved nearly 200 to 800 years in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean. Last time this happened, 1.5 to 6.5 feet from the ground was drowned along the coast.

