



The northwest of the Pacific Ocean is mature of a large earthquake – the shaking and tsunami will not be the only threats of such an event, according to the new research. Coastal Earth will also drown nearly seven feet, which means that people who escape the initial disaster will face severe floods.

An earthquake in the CASCADIA spread area, which is larger than 8.0, can cause sudden decline – the flooding of the Earth – which, which is associated with increasing sea levels, will find the flood plains up to 115 square miles.

“We can have a catastrophe on the 2011 or Sumatra 2004 scale,” said Tina Dura, the main author of the study and a professor of natural risks in Virginia Tech. “It is the same type of error. It has the same ability to make a huge earthquake, a coastal landing.”

Dura said that the sudden drowning of the Earth can constantly change coastal societies, which experience a flood during tidal or storms but may become more frequent.

The integration area extends into CASCADIA, where a plate of the Earth's crust extends from another, from northern California to Vancouver in Canada. Scientists predict that it increases the pressure for several centuries, which will eventually be launched in a catastrophic earthquake.

But they cannot say exactly when it can hit “Big One” in the Pacific Ocean. Dura said that the last is a great earthquake along the widespread area in Cascadi, which occurred in January 1700, and major events are usually separated by 450 to 500 years. However, earthquakes are not “evenly spaced” every time.

“This can happen on any day, but it may not happen until 2100,” he said. “We want to look at this because, by the time, it is expected that the climate -dependent sea level rise will be a greater problem along Cskadia.”

The study said that the risk of flooding caused by a large earthquake in the year 2100 may be more than just a risk today.

Dura said that the coastal population often did not fully realize the repercussions of the Great West Pacific earthquake, which could generate a tsunami with waves of up to 40 feet, according to the Washington Post.

“You have signs of evacuation, but it looks like modernity than anything dangerous,” said Dura. “People need to be concerned about it.”

One of the preparation methods is to take future risks when building infrastructure, a method called “flexibility planning”.

If officials and residents in the Cascadi region ignore the threats, “the effect on it would have been much larger than if you were choosing to admit that there is a change in sea level and that the danger will always be there.”

In the northwest of the Pacific Ocean, Dura said that would include rethinking airport sites, wastewater treatment, agricultural lands, as well as evacuation methods.

“My hope is just getting the word there so that people can be ready.” “We can have a lower effect, a lower loss of life and property.”

Caroline Y contributed. Johnson in this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldnet.com/news/a-big-pacific-northwest-quake-could-cause-land-to-sink-in-minutes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

