Yangon, Myanmar, May 1, 2025

A month has passed since the destroyed earthquake has struck Myanmar, leaving millions of people struggling to deal with the effects. Hit strong earthquakes – which remain 7.7 and 6.2 in size, very strong – on March 28, reducing homes, hospitals, schools and the basic infrastructure of the knees.

In the wake of this destruction that we had, countless people are still looking for shelter abroad as their homes were destroyed or no longer safe to return to it. More than 55,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. This forces families to live in temporary shelters and tents. Now we have early rainfall and high temperatures, so these people who have been displaced face very difficult conditions and protection risks.

Earthquakes have exacerbated the suffering of people who have faced huge humanitarian needs since 2021. Even before earthquakes, an estimated 19.9 million people needed humanitarian assistance. Now, we appreciate that 2 million people were pushed into an urgent need, and the needs of other millions have increased significantly.

So, in short, I would like to say that humanitarian efforts are ongoing, but assistance needs an urgent increase. The United Nations and NGOs are working closely in partnership with local partners and have been worshiped to respond. Since the earthquakes were reached, at least 600,000 people have been reached by water, sanitation and hygiene, and about half a million people have received food aid, and more than 100,000 people have received shelter for emergency and basic home tools. Mobile medical teams were rapidly published, and at least 100 tons of medical supplies were delivered. Also, child protection actors unify children separated by their families, providing psychological support that affects the need, and create safe spaces for displaced children. Technical experience has also been filled very quickly to support shelter and settlement reviews, to ensure a safe shelter for the needy.

Human and development teams work in Synergy to support people in need. While immediate humanitarian assistance guarantees survival, early recovery efforts are very important to rebuild life, stimulate economic activities, and enhance the flexibility of infected societies. The work required is really amazing – you may have heard about the United Nations Development Program estimates that there are 125,000 trucks of rubble of rubble that need to be removed from destroyed buildings throughout the country.

In addition to financing, the safe and secure human access to affected societies is essential in this response. As part of the efforts to help the needy needy, the United Nations and partners reached the previously unable to reach in Sagaing and Mandalay, where it also led a work a few weeks ago, and this was the result of intensive participation in reality after visiting the TOM FLETHER Emergency Relief Coordinator. It is clear that coordination efforts have risen, and the presence of the United Nations is placed in its place. We also heard an unilateral announcement of the temporary ceasefire, but it was not always noticeable. Air attacks, including in the areas affected by the earthquake, disruptions, disrupting relief workers-and civilians-are in a greater danger. I would like to say that aid should reach all people in need, wherever they are, based on their needs. We urge all actors to support their obligations under international humanitarian law and enable the provision of life -saving support.

Although we have made great progress during the past month, more resources and constant arrival are decisive at this stage as we increase the response to reach the largest possible number of people.

The humanitarian response in Myanmar, as you know, was suffering from a chronic deficiency for years. The flash adding to the humanitarian needs plan and the response plan, which covers the basis for earthquake affected areas, was 275 million US dollars, but only $ 34 million, or 12 percent has been spent so far. I cannot exaggerate the urgency in spending the money that has been pledged quickly.

Work in time is necessary to prevent the intense human crisis in Myanmar already getting worse. Life depends on our collective commitment to provide the support required strongly.

I just want to conclude this message: It is time to work now. The suffering is enormous, the risks are very high. Every delay means more souls, and more societies in Myanmar are struggling to rebuild. We must translate these pledges – and really thank the donors for their support – but we must translate pledges to finance them into tangible support – quickly, decisively, widely. We need to stop attacks, and to get completely uncomfortable, so that people can focus on recovering from this terrible event. After one month, the people of Myanmar cannot wait.

