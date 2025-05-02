No damage was reported after 7.4 earthquakes from the southern coast of Chile and Argentina





Santiago, Chile (AP) – an earthquake of 7.4 from the southern coast of Chile and Argentina on Friday, prompting the evacuation of the Chilean coastal line throughout the Magalnis area and the suspension of water and navigation activities in the Tira Delgo province.

No damage or victims was initially reported.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake center was under the ocean 219 km (173 miles) south of the Argentine city of Usoya.

The Chilean authorities issued an alert to evacuate the entire coastal department of the Magilan Strait, in the far south of the country.

Because of “Tsunami alert, a safe area is evacuated for the coastal sectors in the Majalianis,” said the National Service to Chile to prevent disaster and response in a message sent to the public.

He also asked to abandon all areas of the beach in the Chilean Southern Pole lands.

Chilean President Gabriel Borik wrote on X that “all resources are available” to respond to possible emergency situations.

Borik wrote: “We call for the evacuation of the coastal line throughout the Magalanis.” “At the present time, our duty is to prepare and respond to the authorities.”

In Punta Arinas, located in the Chilean Patagonia and on the Strait of Magilan, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, it is soon full of population looking for shelters, according to photo homes on local TV. Many of them were carrying bags.

The evacuation continued calmly and without panic. “We have received the alert and we had to evacuate the work, but people are calm and well ready,” Roberto Ramirez told Channel 24 hours.

The hydrographic service and the peripheral scholars of the Chilean Navy, or Shoa, stated that the waves can reach Antarctica early in the next hour, while it may take up to 12 hours to reach more remote sites.

In the Argentine city of Usoya, which is considered in the far south of the world, local authorities have stopped all kinds of water activities and navigation on the Pegal channel for at least three hours. No physical damage or evacuation has been reported.

“The earthquake felt primarily in the city of Uchway, and to a lesser extent, in cities all over the province,” the local government said. “In the face of these types of events, it is important to remain calm.”

Deborah Rai in Buenos Aires contributed.

