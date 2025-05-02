



Note: The map shows the area with a density of vibration 4 or more, which USGs defines as “light”, although the earthquake may be outside the offered areas. Source: Usgs by William B. Davis and John How

A large earthquake, 7.4 people in the southern Atlantic Ocean, was hit on Friday, which led to a possible tsunami along parts of the Chilean coast, according to observation agencies in the United States.

Temblor happened at 8:58 am in the east, about 136 miles south of USHUAIA, Argentina, in the Drake Corridor, according to the US geological survey.

President Gabriel Borik of Chile said on social media shortly after the earthquake:

The Chilean officials later canceled the evacuation order, but they asked people to stay on the beaches and passages as a preventive measure. Schools in the region have been closed for today.

The American Tsunami warning issued a “tsunami” alert alert when the earthquake occurred, but it canceled it shortly after the back. The agency noted that a small wave of about half a foot was recorded by a sensor on the Antarctica coast.

USGs data reported that the earthquake size was 7.5.

While seismologists review the available data, they may review the amount of the report reported. Additional information collected on the earthquake may also push USGs to update the Shake-Severity Map.

Wireless tremors in the region

The final tremor is usually a smaller earthquake that follows one larger in the same public region. The final tremors are usually simple adjustments along the part of the error that slipped at the time of the initial earthquake.

Earthquakes and final tremors 100 miles

Final tremors can occur days, weeks, or even years of the first earthquake. These events can be equal or larger in the initial earthquake, and can continue to influence already damaged sites.

When earthquakes and subsequent tremors occurred

Source: United State Geological Survey | Notes: shake categories depend on the modified Mercalli scale. When the final tremors are available, the maps and the corresponding plans include earthquakes within 100 miles and seven days of the initial earthquake. At all times the above east. Discounts are from Friday, May 2, 9:16 am East. The final tremors are from Friday, May 2, 12:28 pm East.

Maps: daylight (urban areas); Maplibre (map display); Natural land (roads, stickers, terrain); Protomaps (map tiles)

