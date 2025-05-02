



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that a strong earthquake was 7.4 degrees struck on the southern coast of Chile and Argentina on Friday.

The US National Weather Service issued a warning from the tsunami, and ordered the Chilean authorities to evacuate the coastal areas in the remote Majalis area.

Later, the director of the Government Disaster Magalnes, the evacuation order, said, “Everyone can return and resume their activities.”

Sinabrid at Snapreide in Chile, shortly after the earthquake, said it expected tsunami waves ranging from one to three meters to hit the coastal line, with the estimate of the Chilean hydrographic service and the peripheral sciences (Shoa) that it will reach within two hours.

There were no immediate reports on injuries or damage caused by the earthquake.

What do we know about the earthquake?

Usgs reported that the earthquake center places about 219 km (about 136 miles) off the coast in the Drake Corridor – a marine road between the southern end of South America and the southern polarity.

At 9:58 am local time (1258 GMT) was struck with many wireless tremors that were reported after that.

The earthquake depth was reported about 10 kilometers.

Chile is one of the most affected countries of earthquakes, which is close to three tectonic panels: NazCA, South America, and Antarctic paintings.

Chile orders to evacuate the southern coastal region

The National Service of Chile to prevent and respond to disasters “Tsunami alert” after the earthquake reports, adding that “a safe area is evacuated for the coastal sectors in the Majalianis.”

President Gabriel Borik wrote on social media: “We call for the evacuation of the coastal line throughout the Magalanis,” President Gabriel Borik wrote on social media.

“At the present time, our duty is to prepare and respond to the authorities.”

Video footage showed people quietly left the areas under the residue of the sirens in the background before canceling the evacuation order.

The city of Oshoya was informed in the far south of Argentina – which is also considered in the far south of the world – any material damage and no evacuation order was issued.

However, the Argentine authorities issued an evacuation order to the village of Puerto Demaneza, under the coast of Usoya.

Edited by: Zach Kreven

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/chile-lifts-tsunami-alert-after-74-drake-passage-earthquake/a-72419562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos