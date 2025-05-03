The Church provides relief after an earthquake of 7.7 in Myanmar – Church News





May 2, 2025, 3:06 pm MDT

After a huge earthquake of 7.7 in Myanmar, in Southeast Asia on Friday, March 28, struck the coordination of the Church of Jesus Christ for the last days with other NGOs to provide relief for about 500,000 victims.

An earthquake and subsequent tremors killed an estimated 3,000 people, with 200,000 displaced. The first earthquake poetry as much as Thailand and China.

The Asia Region Presidency of the Church issued a statement after the earthquake on March 31.

UNICEF responds to a 7.7 scale in Myanmar, which struck Friday 28 March 2025, with the help of donations from the Church of Jesus Christ for the last days. | Available by UNICEF

The statement is partially read: “During this period of sadness and uncertainty, we stand united with all affected societies and are obligated to extend our help to the needy. Everyone may affect strength and consolation in sympathy and support those around them.”

The Church provides $ 4 million in the country's relief, work with care, international medical corps, Project Hope, UNICEF and World Food Program to provide direct aid, according to a press statement on Thursday, May 1 on Churchofjeschrist.org.

The Church coordinated donations and service with these organizations and other similar organizations for years, including spending $ 1.45 billion to take care of the needy during 2024.

The World Food Program for 7.7 Size in Myanmar, which struck Friday 28 March 2025, responds with the help of donations from the Church of Jesus Christ for the last days. | Introduction to the sponsorship of the World Food Program

In cooperation with care, the project will provide home groups, dignity groups, first aid tools, shelter groups, kitchen, water bottles, toilets, hand washing stations and water purification machines.

International Medical Legion

The International Medicine Corps will distribute blankets, cotton, cooking supplies, cleaning groups and clean water for two weeks.

Arlan Fuller, Director of Emergency and Responding to the Project Hope, meets with local respondents as part of the Project Hope response to emergency situations of an earthquake of 7.7 in size that struck Myanmar on Friday 28 March 2025. It was presented by Hope project

Project Hope will support cleaning groups, dignity tools, water distribution, solar lights, blankets, medicines, medical supplies, generators, and mobile medical teams.

UNICEF

UNICEF will support hygiene groups, water saving, building sewage facilities and hand washing, emergency health tools between agencies, nutrition examination and treatment of 500 children with malnutrition.

World Food Program

Using the church donation, the World Food Program will buy and distribute rice or legumes, a type of legume.

As part of the ongoing response efforts, the Church also evaluates additional needs and relief efforts in cooperation with many organizations.

In the church there are three administrative areas in Asia: North Asia, which includes Japan, Mongolia and South Korea; The Philippine region; And the Asia region. Throughout Asia, there are approximately 1.3 million church members in 2113 groups, according to the recent church statistics.

UNICEF responds to a 7.7 scale in Myanmar, which struck Friday 28 March 2025, with the help of donations from the Church of Jesus Christ for the last days. | The UNICEF food program for an earthquake, which is 7.7, responds in Myanmar, which struck Friday 28 March 2025, with the help of donations from the Church of Jesus Christ to the last days. | It was presented by the World Food Program

