



The 6.0 earthquake from the Sulawesi region in Indonesia struck on Saturday (May 3), according to the country's meteorological agency, climate and geophysics (BMKG). The agency said on X (previously Twitter) that there was no danger from the tsunami after the tremor.

The European Mediterranean Seasons Center (EMSC) measured the 5.9 earthquake, 109 km (68 miles). The earthquake center was located in the Sulawesi area, which is famous for its seismic activity.

There were no immediate reports on damage or victims in the aftermath of the earthquake, which occurred in an area that is frequently affected by natural disasters due to its location along the Pacific Fire loop.

The authorities in Indonesia continue to monitor the situation, but initial reports indicate that the earthquake did not cause major disturbances.

Residents of Sulawesi and the areas surrounding remaining on alert and follow up on official updates are advised.

Afghanistan struck Zalazlan in two days

Afghanistan has witnessed two important earthquakes in the fast caliphate, with a highlight of the continuous seismic activity in the region.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, an earthquake from Afghanistan hit at 1:20 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km, which makes it vulnerable to shiny tremors. The Epicalter Center is located in Latitude 36.52 n and longitude 71.20 E. NCS issued a statement confirming the earthquake and warned of possible final tremors in the coming hours.

The previous day, on May 2, 2025, Afghanistan was threatened with another earthquake, this time 4.5 on the Richter scale. This earthquake, registered at 8:00 pm, happened at a much larger depth than 150 km. The tendency center is located in the 35.00 n latitude and the 68.27 E.

Afghanistan is located in a geological active area, where the Hindu Kush mountain range is famous for frequent seismic activity. The country is located on many rift lines, especially among Indian tectonic plates and Eurasia, which often collide and excite earthquakes.

South Atlantic Stroke of Southern Ocean earthquake

In the South Atlantic, a strong earthquake of 7.4 coasts of Chile and Argentina struck Friday (May 2), at 8:58 am local time. The earthquake occurred, with its position in the Drake Corridor between Cape Horn and the southern pole, at a shallow depth of only 10 km (6 miles). Despite its strength, there were no immediate reports on losses or damage.

The earthquake prompted the Chilean authorities to issue evacuation orders for parts of the southern coast and the superior pole pole, for fear of a possible tsunami. About 2000 people were evacuated to a higher land as a precautionary measure.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake caused at least dozens of wireless tremors, but no significant damage to the infrastructure was reported. By the afternoon, the disaster in Chile was raised in evacuation orders, confirming that there was no harm to critical infrastructure or damage to people in affected areas.

