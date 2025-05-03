The tireless efforts to save and rehabilitate the areas affected by the earthquake





May 04, 2025 News Agency in Myanmar 0 Federation Minister U Tin Oo LWIN and LT-under Myo Thaant Naing, looking into the state of Pagda Kyaukthita at Shweemuhtaw Pagoda's Dhaammayon.

Tatmadaw members, Myanmar Police Force, firefighters, rescue teams from foreign countries, departments employees, social organizations and residents fix bridges and damaged methods caused by the Mandalai earthquake. (SAGAING) led by Myanmar Economic Company. They also saw learning 1,280 students who will sit in the 12 -grade examination under the teaching of professors and assistant professors at the Sagaing University for Education in Sagaing. They also searched the collapsed religious buildings and damage to the Sagaing and Sagaing Hill, where Tatmadawa, the police and residents of schools. SAGAING, Prime Minister of the region, and LT-Gen Thate Pon provided food for teachers, then they looked at the purification of drilling in the collapsed buildings in the province's agriculture and residential homes in Sagaing.l-under Myo Moe Aung from the commander (army) office that was searched from Pagodas, officials ordered the removal of debris from the damaged parts of the eastern stairs and implementation Reconstruction tasks quickly. At Sky Villa in Aungmyaythazan, LT-Gen Myo Moe Aung presented an overview of the progress made in removing debris in the collapsed building and left the necessary instructions. Chanayethazan town urged officials to rebuild temples and pillars in their original states. In the town of Pyigyidagun, he saw preparations to enable students to learn education happily in the 2025-26 academic year after considering removing debris in the damaged parts of Bems. Naing from the Office of the Supreme Commander (Army) searched the case of the Kyaukthitta Temple in Dhammayon in Shweemuhtaw Paguda and discussed the priority tasks to be performed according to the work procedures sent by the Engineering Council. They also looked at water supplies along the Minye and Tamok channels from the Minye Dam in Kyaukse, damage to the remaining walls of the dam, and requirements to repair the walls detained for the Zawgyi River before the seasonal wind season. Inspection panels were examined 5,607 buildings affected by the earthquake under the standard operating procedure in the Kyaukse area. They classified 5,323 buildings to be repaired for a public residence. A total of 219 out of 284 dangerous buildings has been cleared, and there are still 65 dangerous buildings. They inspected the Technical and Vocational Training College of Teacher Training (Bilin) ​​in the village of Shankan in the town of Singaing and urged officials to request the approval of the relevant ministry to repair damaged buildings as soon as possible. – MNA/TTA

