



The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed that West Texas: The earthquake, which has a 5.3 earthquake in West Texas, confirmed Saturday evening (local time), and is part of a seismic swarm shaking the region along the Mexican border in Texas New.

The tremor took place at 7:47 pm (local time), about 35 miles south of the city of Al -Baidh, New Mexico, in an area between the cities of Texas in Midland and Al Baso.

Because of the dispersed population in the region, USGs said the earthquake had a limited impact on the population and added that the chances of ground failure, landslides or liquefaction were slim.

Earlier, the EMSC European Earthquake Center measured the earthquake size in 6.5 and placed the earthquake center about 50 miles to the west of Picos and Texas and 45 miles northeast of Van Horn.

The independent scientific body on X indicated that wireless tremors were probably during the next hours or days.

“Unless this is necessary, stay away from the damaged areas for your safety. Be careful and follow the information of the national authorities,” EMSC said in her consultant.

According to the agency, the tremors felt a radius of 200 miles by nearly two million people in the United States and Mexico.

The event came just one day after a strong earthquake of 7.4 degrees from the southern coast of Chile and Argentina.

Usgs reported that the earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles) and followed by multiple thin tremors.

In response, the Chilean authorities issued a warning from the Tsunami of the Aqsa area in the south of the country, given the severity of the earthquake.

