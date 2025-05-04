The longest suspended bridge in the world to be built on the earthquake line





The construction of what will be the longest suspended bridge in the world this year, according to the Italian government.

The bridge between Sicily and the Italian mainland crosses the Missina Strait, at a distance of 3300 meters, although the construction should wrestle with the tectonic activity that may cause earthquakes.

Why do it matter

The idea of ​​communicating with the Sicily with the Italian main righteousness is not a new idea. The Romanian empires, King Charlemagne, and all -consecutive Italian governments have tried all the planning stage, but the cost, time and challenges facing construction in an earthquake area meant that every attempt was rejected before the scoops were abandoned.

What do you know

The government of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Miloni is the latest that revives this concept, as the Minister of Meloni Infrastructure Matteo Salvini began, and it is the force behind the work recently on the Strait of Missina Bridge.

The bridge design will not spare any expenses, carrying both trains and vehicles at a distance of two miles between Tori Varo in Sicily and Villa San Giovanni on the mainland.

The latest estimates for the project will expect the cost to be about 13.5 billion euros, equivalent to $ 15.3 billion. A small part of this is funded by the European Union, but its contribution of 25 million euros covers only half the design costs.

At the beginning of April of this year, weBUILD CONSTRUCTORS will hope that the work is ready to start at the end of the year.

“I hope I am there and be able to cross with the entire team by the end of 2032,” said Pietro Salini.

“We are ready, as well as all industrial partners, to start this very important project for Italy, especially for the south.”

A little more than two miles, if it is completely completed, the Missina Bridge Strait will become the largest suspended bridge in the world, overcoming the Kanakil Bridge in Türkiye, with a length of 667 feet.

In fact, the Strait of the Missina Bridge will be as long as the two longer bridges for suspension in China, the Yangsjang River Bridge, and the Nanchis Bridge together.

The biggest problem of the Mesina Bridge Strait is its location. Sicily and the surrounding region of Italy are vulnerable to seismic activity that can disrupt the construction process and the final product, especially with the possibility of applying earthquakes into consideration.

What people say

However, Jay Nordenson, Professor of Structural Engineering at Princeton University, told Newsweek that a suspended bridge design would be able to roll with any tectonic problems, because they are more flexible than other bridge types.

Nordenson said: “Keep in mind that these bridges are relatively flexible and can accommodate the ground movement and most importantly, the displacement of the towers is better than many buildings,” Nordenson said.

The engineer performed comparisons with the Akashi Kaikiu Bridge in Japan, which is the third longer longer in the world, which is also located in a geologically active area.

View the strait of the Missina Bridge, from webuild. View the strait of the Missina Bridge, from webuild. Webuild

“The Japanese Akashi Kaikiu Bridge is a cousin from Missina, if you will, and this also should deal with earthquakes. The Great Hanchin earthquake on January 17, 1995 (size 7.3, with a mile 20 km west of cup), the towers, which were only designed in time.

Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild, said: The Strait of the Missina Bridge represents a major technological challenge, “said Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild. 3 km of bridge will be hung in the strait, which is a magic place where it will be possible to meet Magna Graecia. It is also the Italian challenge towards the rest of the world.

What happens after that

The Italian government is still committed to starting the bridge by the end of the year, with the date of completion of 2032.

However, Nordenson said it is difficult for anyone to set a final history when work starts or ends, and compares the project with the Mose barrier, which was designed to protect the gun from floods.

“The time it completes is somewhat difficult to predict,” Nordenson told Nordenson to newsweek. “

“Besides the quality of engineering and design quality, the cost is associated with the timeline, the degree of transparency or corruption that can happen – and slow bureaucratic wheels. It requires a rare mix of excellence in design, sincere implementation, general science of the crafts and work concerned.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/world-longest-suspension-bridge-italy-earthquake-2067241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos