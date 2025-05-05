



The earthquake was initially measured in M5.3 before it was promoted to the M5.4, making it one of the strongest earthquakes registered in this region in recent decades.

The Epicalter Center is located 59 km (37 miles) south of the city of eggs (population 7) and 89 km (55 miles) southwest of Carlsbad (population 28 957), New Mexico.

It is estimated that 915,000 people felt shaken by light, and 1 982000 is weak.

As of now, there are no reports of significant damage or injuries caused by the earthquake.

Usgs issued a green alert to mortality associated with shaking and economic losses. There is a low possibility of losses and damage.

In general, the population in this region is located in the structures that resist the vibration of earthquakes, although there are weak structures. The dominant types of construction are the construction of non -augmented bricks and the construction of augmented construction.

Usgs has determined this earthquake as the main possibility of the earthquake sequence, with 66 events with sizes of up to 3.2 discovered over the next four hours.

According to their expectations, there is a 3 % chance of wireless tremors or more than 5 size, which may be harmful, next week. It is possible that the smaller final tremors during this period, as up to 19 are expected in size 3 or more. You may be perceived in the nearby areas. While the total number of final tremors is expected to decrease over time, the large wireless tremor can temporarily increase seismic activity.

The agency has received more than 500 reports from areas of up to 720 km (447 miles).

M5.4 earthquake site near Texas – New Mexico border at 01:47 World time on May 4, 2025. Credit: Tw/Sam, Google for M5.4 site near Texas – New Mexico border at 01:47 UTC on May 4, 2025. credit: Tw/Google, Google

The earthquake occurred in an area of ​​intense oil and gas activity inside the podium, one of the most productive hydrocarbon areas in the United States.

Colbson province hosts thousands of engraved wells and active permits, with wide hydraulic cracking and deep wastewater injections. Seismologists have linked similar earthquakes in the area with salt water injection, which is a secondary result of oil production, to deep underground formations, which increases the pressure of the pores below the surface of the earth and can stimulate earthquakes.

The region is monitored by the Texas Railways Committee (RRC), which is the state's oil and gas organizer, which has carried out restrictions on wastewater injections in response to increased earthquakes.

In recent years, RRC has reduced the permitted injection sizes and temporary suspension operations in parts of West Texas. Mandates are part of a wider voltage to reduce the inductive earthquakes in the pelvic pelvis.

Exposure to the estimated population of the vibration of the credit image: USGs

