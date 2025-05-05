The earthquake fire poses a serious threat to cities in Türkiye, experts warn





In the wake of the April 23 earthquake that rocked Istanbul, fears among experts have grown due to the increased risk of fires in urban centers after seismic events. Experts emphasize that modern infrastructure, especially heating and energy systems, may lead to dangerous fire risks in the wake of earthquakes, even in buildings that are still structurally sound.

The Director General of MASDAF Erhan özdemir warned that earthquakes can not only lead to structural destruction, but also to the dangers of dangerous fires in cities due to modern heating systems – which constitutes threats to both lives and property.

Speaking to the Anadolu correspondent (AA), özdemir shared his views about the dangers of fire that arises during earthquakes and precautions needed to prevent them.

He pointed out that the fire is one of the main risks after the earthquake, even when the buildings remain structurally intact. “The fires occur often during earthquakes. This may be due to damage to the natural gas pipelines used to heat or the failure of the electrical device. Even if the building is still existing, there is an immediate risk of fire after the earthquake,” he said.

Özdemir emphasized the importance of fire prevention systems that can be installed in buildings to mitigate these risks.

“There are systems equipped with sensors that discover earthquakes and automatically close the building's natural gas supply. There are systems similar to electricity pieces. Therefore, the discovery of the earthquake is crucial here. Once the earthquake is discovered, the systems may be fire risk, such as gas or electrical networks, can be stopped. This is the place where Fire Booster systems and pumps come. Double, whether electric or diesel, so that if you lose energy during the earthquake, it is still possible to use the diesel pump to fight the fire. “

Özdemir also reminded that Marra, an industrial zone, is one of the Türkiye areas with the highest risk of the earthquake.

He stressed that residential areas should not only be secured, but industrial facilities should also be secured in such cases. “The earthquake and safety of fires in the industrial facilities of Hanan. First, the structural safety of the buildings must be guaranteed after that. Then the interior equipment, large ovens and technical machines used in production come. These questions must be analyzed and addressed with safety measures before an earthquake.”

Özdemir stated that the systems are available to detect earthquakes, close natural gas, fuel, or chemical supply lines, which prevents the entry of dangerous substances into affected areas.

Noting the fire that broke out in the Tüprraş refinery after the Marmara earthquake, özdemir said that fires in industrial areas can pose serious health risks, especially when chemicals participate, and therefore, fire prevention measures in such facilities are necessary.

Ilker IBIK, head of the Türkiye IMSAD safety group, also stressed that one of the biggest disasters in modern cities is fires that occur after earthquakes.

He pointed out that most of the damage to earthquakes is high in cities such as Chicago, Kyoto and San Francisco caused by fires that erupted after the initial seismic activity.

IBIK emphasized that the materials used in buildings are crucial not only for structural integrity but also to prevent post -transport fires that can weaken the building. “Even if the building survives an earthquake, if a fire broke out and we cannot control or contain it, this may cause the load -bearing elements to destroy and eventually lead to an explosion or collapse.”

He added: “Even if the building remains standing after an earthquake, if we fail to prevent the fire or contain it inside a specific area, the fire can harm the elements of the pregnancy structure and cause the building to collapse.”

