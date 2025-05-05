Seripping standards risk converting Stratford to “ghost town”





Dozens warning notifications of Stratford buildings have appeared in an earthquake exposed in store windows. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Companies in Stratford says the stickers have slapped dozens of buildings that warn that they are at risk of the earthquake that converts the central center of Tranaki to the ghost city.

But the council says it simply follows government regulations to determine the characteristics at risk.

You can walk along the Broadway in Stratford and soon it becomes clear that every other building in the city's commercial center has a slogan building notice.

The Louw Robertze family runs the central island and Slaghuis and owns the building.

He said when they received a letter from the council asking them to obtain an engineering evaluation, they ignored it.

“These buildings were built several years ago and are still standing. I mean the elderly who have never built good things.

“I don't see a reason [we should get an assessment] Since we need to take out an engineer, then you have 40 years to get a standard or something like that, just as we will not be here for 40 years. “

Louw Robeertze was not disturbed by Central Butchery & Slaghuis. He says that customers laugh at notifications because they are in every store window. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The clients said they mocked the stickers.

“You can get the strange person who reads it and then laughs at him because they see that all stores have one on their windows.”

The Director of the Council for Environmental Services Blair Sarland said that Stratford was classified as suffering from moderate seismic risks, which means that it was required to determine the buildings exposed to the earthquake in accordance with the construction law before July 1, 2027.

Messages were sent to 89 builders who are given generally to get an engineering rating – only 30 represent them.

Sarland said that all those who ignored or failed to evaluate had notifications exposed to the earthquake that were put forward until 2053 to raise their buildings to a record level or demolish them.

Dozens of Strat Ford's notifications are warned of the earthquake at the windows of stores and on structures like the famous cities Glockenspeil. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Matthew McDonald from Matthew and his real estate partners also owns his building.

“We get a lot of comments from people who visit Stratford who see all these notifications on the buildings and it seems to be a ghost city now and will get worse.

“With the appearance of business for sale, it will be very difficult to sell a business when this is a notice of it and it is very difficult for building owners to sell these buildings and raise real estate loans.”

Matthew McDonald from Matthew & Co Real Estate owns the building that includes its shoes in Offi Es and Scarpa. Stripford says the ghost city has become. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

A member of the Straford Business Association wanted the council to retreat to government regulations.

“We just have to make sure that the council is working with business owners and construction to obtain a good result, but I do not think that placing stickers throughout the city will achieve what is required.

“If it is a central matter, the council may need to return to this extent.”

The historic king in Stratford – which was built in 1916 – was the first theater in the southern hemisphere to play “Talkies” – with Sound – on April 1, 1927.

The engineer's report was about five years ago that it would cost up to $ 10 million to strengthen the earthquake.

The guardian Tony Gordon said the council's notifications were a little.

“If we want to do all this now, you are only about the country in the entire city, right?

He said that the cinema pioneers did not care about the stickers.

“I mean, how many times people read the signs? They are immune to them, they are everywhere. You just ignore them.” Oh, I never saw that. “

“You are only for the bulldozer in the entire city,” says Tony Gordon, Secretary of King Theater. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The shoppers mostly agreed.

“I do not notice any notice of posters. I will drop the buildings that will take place since the ages,” said Delry.

Deby was worried.

“Well, have you seen the state of the buildings as if it looks like it would fall.”

Sony thought the signs were a bad look.

“They are silly, it's the stupidest thing I have seen at all. The visitor will tell that this city is closing soon. It is indeed a ghost city and this is what they say.”

Veronica was a pragmatic vision.

“It is somewhat about me until I read the stickers and then I thought we would not be present in 2050, so in reality it does not bother me much.”

An elderly woman was sympathetic to the council.

“Well, it's a shameful matter, but I assume they are doing their work, right?”

It was a requirement for all regional authorities in New Zealand to make construction assessments.

“There are approximately 8000 buildings that have been identified as an earthquake and added to the national registry. This will increase with the arrival of other councils to the end of the operation.”

Since the issuance of notifications, the notification board has received three requests for approval to build the work and received one request earlier.

It is too early to determine whether the construction and companies will move away from the city

“It is too early to know this at this stage because the notifications have a 29 -year time frame to boost or demolish buildings.”

