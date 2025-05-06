



Rumors of a catastrophic catastrophe occurred in Japan on July 5, immersing social media and broadcasting a major television network, which caused widespread concern and postponed travel plans.

According to the Japanese national broadcaster NHK, more than 1,400 videos were published on online prediction in several languages, and got more than 100 million views. Many people felt a sense of prophecy that the tourism industry in Japan feels at the picker, as the airlines reported sharp declines in sales to Japanese destinations.

So where did all these strange rumors come from? Read what you need to know.

The earthquake rumors with the author of a manga called Ryo Tatsuki, viral rumors can be tracked to the baseless claims from the author of the manga Rio Tatsuki – Radia Photography

In July 1999, Ryo Tatsuki, who is now 70 years old, published Watashi Ga Mirai (the future that I saw) and who was dependent on her private dream notes. In the manga, she claimed that her dreams often had disasters in real life.

She admits to predict the death of Freddy Mercury, the main singer of the queen, and a Cuban earthquake in 1995 that killed more than 6000 people. It is worth noting that her fans believe that she expected the Tuoko and Tzunami earthquake and subsequent nuclear Fukushima crisis that occurred on March 11, 2011 – although Tatsuki did not give a specific history or location to the catastrophe. I just claimed that it was emptied of the phrase “a big disaster in March 2011” in the magazine Dream Journal. This was enough to win its tremendous interest.

In 2021, Tatsuki and Watchi Ja Mita Mirai Kantzenpan (the future I saw: the full edition) that expected the next main disaster in Japan to occur on July 5, 2025 – this disaster that involves a tsunami three times of the disaster that can also strike nearby countries such as Philippine, Taiwan and India.

In the best -selling comic book, the southern Japan's sea characters describe as “boiling” with large bubbles, which are explained as a sign of an underwater volcanic explosion. The center of the disaster is clarified in the shape of a diamond -shaped area connecting Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan and North Mariana, with two formulas similar to the dragon towards this region.

In Hong Kong, where the Ryo Tatsuki book got a lot of attention, the Feng Shui Master of Qi Xian Yu also predicted that a huge earthquake would hit Japan at some point between June and August, and he warned travelers of “countries in the northeastern direction, such as Japan and South Korea.”

The Chinese embassy in Japan did not help by issuing a bad -time safety helmets.

Matter, the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo issued a leaflet on its website on April 14, and they warned against Chinese citizens who plan to visit or live in Japan to take precautions against natural disasters, registration in the embassy, ​​and ensure that any property they buy is the earthquake symbols.

The routine consultant was not presented in response to any prediction, but rather to a Japanese government report on March 31 about the possibility of a large earthquake in the Nanakai Basin, a 900 -km of sea error that extends from Shizuka, west of Tokyo, to the southern end of Kyushu Island.

Experts estimate that up to 298,000 people can die in the event of an earthquake 9 in the area south of the country's Pacific coast, which affects coastal cities such as Nagoya, Osaka and Cuban. But there is no suggestion that the earthquake is imminent. Instead, researchers believe that there is an 80 percent opportunity for such an earthquake in the next thirty years.

The researchers also recently warned of a possible earthquake, size of 8.8 or higher, which happens near the Chishima trench. Once again, the earthquake is not affectionate, instead, there is a 40 percent opportunity to happen in the next thirty years.

The influence on the tourism industry in Japan has been severe banners at Narita Airport in Tokyo. Tourist travel organizers have reported widespread cancellation as a result of rumors – Imagraphy photography

According to what was stunned by many local government and tourism operators, the extent of the speedy translation of rumors into real damage to the airlines and tourism industry.

Bay Bay Greater has reduced flights to and from Japan, after noting that reservations were 30 percent less than expected. He also suspended her weekly and forth from Hong Kong to Tokushima, from May 13 and lasted until October 25. Similar discounts are made to flights to other Japanese cities, including Fukuka, Elyy and Seburu.

Yuen Chun Ning, the administrative director of a travel agency at Hong Kong, told the media that the numbers of the travelers in the summer and beyond are scattered, as customers ignore the reduced prices and guaranteed recovery if the earthquake is a large earthquake before they leave. Instead, they choose destinations like Australia or the United Arab Emirates, Yuen says, adding that he cannot remember a previous occasion when Internet rumors have such an effect on travel.

Scientists say that predictions are complete nonsense. The world uses data registra

Sikia Nawia, a professor at the University of Tokyo, told the media that rumors have no scientific basis and that spreading these unnecessary rumors from others will only lead to unnecessary fear. He told Japanese broadcaster NHK: “There is no way, with the knowledge of today, to predict exactly when and the place of an earthquake.”

Another professor, Camiro Megoro, of disaster mitigation engineering at the University of Tokyo, said that it is “not possible” for the manga published four years ago to predict accurately with a big earthquake this year, and that “he was not using a scientific approach to seismology … that rumors such as this only make people nervous and groups of people who are involved in a state of risk.

“I think it is a big problem that this information, based on non -scientific evidence, is spreading on social media and an impact on tourism,” said Governor Yoshhero Murray of Miaji Governorate. Governor Massazumi Gotoda of Tokushima Governorate, adding: “There is no cause for concern because the Japanese do not flee from abroad … I hope that people will ignore rumors and visit.”

The Cabinet Office also said on its social media account that it exceeds the science capabilities to predict accurately at the location and timing of a major natural disaster such a catastrophe.

According to Japan today, the prediction of earthquakes for the second time is not an easy thing, even for those who predict the use of scientific means, so it will be safe to say that you will not risk visiting Japan on July 5 more than you do on any other day. “

