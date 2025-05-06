



An earthquake of 4.1 set the size of the Marrakesh area around 12:21 pm local time. Many people said they felt shaken, causing general anxiety and warning.

A resident of Marrakech, who felt that the earthquake told Maghrib International News (MWN) that she “felt that she had lifted my house in the air and then dropped it.”

The resident described the earthquake as strong, noting that it is concerned about people in the mountains.

“It was calm and calm, then what seemed to be a storm of wind raised the house, then I dropped it with a tremor. I looked out, but the wind was not blowing. I knew it was an earthquake.”

As of now, the authorities have not reported any victims, but they are on the maximum alert to the final shakes and any damages they followed. Morocco's earthquake salad is closely monitoring the Richter scale to provide updates on changes to the official size.

The tremors mention the inhabitants of the devastating epicenter of the Hawz, which struck the area on September 8, 2023.

The earthquake represents the most powerful natural disaster in the country for more than a century, killing nearly 3,000 people while they were injured by more than 5,000.

The natural disaster specifically affected some rural areas in the regions and also left many homeless. Almost a year and a half, the government is still pledged to implement the entire reconstruction plan.

In April, the Moroccan Human Rights Association (LMDDH) issued a report, highlighting the shortcomings in the distribution of housing aid to the victims of the Hawz earthquake that struck the region.

The report said that 16 % of the affected families were excluded from receiving help despite the fully lost their homes.

One of the victims told the investigators: “I did not receive a monthly salary of 2,500 ($ 250) or any support for housing rebuilding, although my house has completely collapsed. I lost both legs in the earthquake,” one of the victims told the investigators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2025/05/197309/earthquake-of-4-1-magnitude-hits-marrakech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos