Size 5.9 earthquake in Halien “The main shock”, says CWA





The Central Weather Administration said yesterday that the 5.9 earthquake, which struck about 33 km from the coast of the city of Hallenn was the “main shock” in a series of earthquakes in the region, with the expectation of final tremors during the next three days.

Before size 5.9 an earthquake shakes most of Taiwan at 6:53 pm yesterday, and six other earthquakes are stronger than the size of 4, starting with an earthquake 5.5 at 6:09 pm, in the region.

The director of the CWA Seismology Wu Chien-Fu (吳健富) confirmed that all earthquakes were part of the same series and that the size is 5.5 Temblor was “Foreshock” while the 5.9 earthquake was the main shock.

The image courtesy of the central weather management

Wu said that CWA initially believed that the earthquake 5.5 might be the main shock, just to be replaced by 5.9 earthquakes after 44 minutes.

He said that the shocks in the range of 5 to 5.5 are still possible in the next three days.

The size was 5.9 the earthquake is perceived around most Taiwan. The highest level of 4 has been recorded on the seven -level Taiwan Taiwan scale in the city of Hallinin, Yanalyo, Taruko and Tonghman in the northern half of Hallinin Province.

The levels of 3 intensity were recorded in Yilan Province to the north and in the Nanto County on the western border of Hallen Province.

As of 8:30 pm yesterday, it was the only subsequent shock that occurred in the area after a major shock 6:53 pm was an earthquake 4.3, but its center was on the ground, 12.3 km west northwest of Hallin County offices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2025/05/06/2003836420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos