



This system was installed after a landslide in 2024.

The Simpliphi 6.6 battery has passed the BRIGGS & Strateton Energy Solutions (GR-63-Core, No. 5.4.1 section) that Element US Space & Defense. Three companies of the Simpliphi batteries that are installed on the ground are not installed on the wall or float on the wall with a battery console at the top that did not take material damage and remained supported throughout the strict tests.

“We are proud to be one of the first battery power storage systems that have passed the earthquake test,” said Sequoya Cross, Vice President of Power Storage for Briggs & Statton Energy Solutions. “It is an important landmark and talks about durability and engineering for Simpliphi 6.6 LFP batteries.”

Simpliphi 6.6 battery is also UL 1642, UL 1973, U 3480 and U Dot 38.3 credit and tested UL 9540A fire safety. In 2024, she obtained a UL 9540 Edition 3 certificate as independent DC ESS.

Briggs & Strateton Simpliphi 6.6

BRIGGS & Statton Simpliphi 6.6 batteries are designed for easy installation and with a stylish and elegant appearance, so that they can be installed inside or outdoors with no additional required wardrobes. It can be installed on the floor, on the wall inside the garage, shed, cabinet, lower floor, or outside on an outer wall. In addition, the elasticity of the use of one or three batteries for each staple means that the system can suit the compact spaces.

Simpliphi 6.6 batteries can be used with or without solar energy to provide backup energy, to compensate for the costs of utility or energy outside the network with a generator and solar panels.

For stabilizers, Simpliphi 6.6 batteries contain Rapidstak connections that merge energy and communications at one point without wires or retreat keys. The batteries simply accumulate on top of each other and click in place, making the installation easier and more efficient. A group of three in five minutes or less can be made. Simpliphi 6.6 has a complete closed loop integration with the leading transformer of advanced communication and non -broad communication with any reflector to support 48V lithium.

The Simpliphi 6.6 battery has a limited 10 -year warranty and ensures 75 % after 10 years. In addition, SIMPLIPHI batteries are supported by the 117 -year -old BRIGGS & Statton's experience in energy solutions.

More than bricks

BRIGGS & Statton provided a 200 amp dual automatic transfer key (ATS) to comply with the NEC 2023 standards, which require separate broken cabins. The new form, 071257, is the only ATS of its kind currently available on the market. The Dual ATS 200 AMP offers the updated from BRIGGS & Statton for the key to deal with two different classifications, providing optimal energy management for various devices. It contains separate compartments with independent breaks and Deadfronts devices and a new TRCM+ control panel replaces the ACCM control panel.

In addition, ATS ATS 200 ATS ATS is easy to use with redesigned wires, including harnessing updated wires, transportation wires and guidance to reduce time and employment costs. SYMPHONY Choice is included, allowing customers to give priority to up to eight high -border devices, such as air conditioning units, electrical stoves and dryers, to ensure that they get the energy they need.

