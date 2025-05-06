Relief and rehabilitation efforts in the areas affected by earthquakes in the regions





May 07, 2025 The news agency in Myanmar 12 LT-under Thate Pon attends the delivery of relief supplies to the displacement of survivors in Sagaing yesterday.

Rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations are carried out on damaged roads, bridges and buildings affected by the Mandalay Strong earthquake. I have noticed that the activities distributed by the Relief Administration emerged in the relief camp in the relief camp in the camp. Ward, epic. Coordinate with officials to arrange people's health care services. He also watched the cleansing of the debris in the damaged religious buildings in the Temple of Meshanna, Theza Bagoda, Yaza Manicola Kungudo Bagoda. He also discussed the removal of the damaged parts in the collapsed buildings in the basic educational schools and buildings in Soonu Ponnyashin Pagoda and OIN Thonze Paguda on Sagaing Hill.LT-Gen Myo Moe Aung from Street Office 29 in Street 29 Street 29 in Street 29 in Street 29 and 84th in Street 29 in Street 29 and 84thth in Street 29. Chanayethazan with heavy machines. The officials ordered the priority to work safety and care for traffic congestion. He also saw the cleansing of dangerous buildings along the 34 and 73 streets and urged officials to cooperate with the departments concerned with removing these buildings quickly safely. He noticed the removal of an earthquake -affected bus station at the Pyigyimyetshin bus station in the town of Mahaaungmyay. LT-Gen My Moe Aung coordinates with officials to deliver more than 83 million K83, 10 pieces of gold that weighs 10 Ticals for each of them, valuable and nine banking books present in cleansing debris in Sky Villa to the relevant owners in Aungmyethazan Township. Kuthodawa Paguda in the town of Aungyaythazan has lost their health care services. In the town of Amaraporah, he saw a round cleansing of debris in the collapsed buildings in Deir Shui Oh, and Der Mhagandion. The damaged parts of the Talesua branch affected by the earthquake affected by the Talesoa School have been inspected. He met people affected by the earthquake in the relief camp in Kimenin Bay. He watched the participation of Tatmadaw members, departments and resident employees in sewage missions in the buildings that were demolished in the Yayna Monastery in Kyaukse. He noticed the distribution of relief requirements to people by the Ministry of Public Administration in Korex Province. At meeting with Minyat Ward officials, LT-Gen Myo Thaant Naing stressed the need to build buildings with strong earthquakes with the recommendation of the experts concerned. Research in building materials sales to people from Korex Province. In the town of Singaing, see the round production of the Royal-D Energy Drink factory. The Kt Effesturf Factory and Viga Plastic Factory also visited the Singaaung town and the repaired power lines, and the damaged buildings and machines in the strong earthquake. – MNA/TTA

