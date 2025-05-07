Scientists make “small earthquake





The following is taken from Yellowstone Caldera Chronicles, a weekly column written by scientists and collaborators at the Yellowstone Berlin Observatory. This was written by Brandon Shemant, Professor of Environmental and Environmental Sciences and Planets, and Chengglong Duan, post -doctoral researcher, both of them at Rice University.

When you stand in many places in the Yellowstone National Park, the signs of the buried heat source are unambiguous, which makes one tend to ask, “To what extent under my feet there is magma?” The answer is important to basic science questions about magma tanks as well as to understand the potential risks of Yellowston. It is just an interesting question, too!

There is a long history of physical and chemical measurements that provide evidence of magma below Yellow Caldera, with depth estimates to the top of the tank ranged from about 3 to 9 kilometers (about 2 to 5.5 miles) below the surface. Most of the previous seismic imaging estimates a smooth 3D structure with regard to the approximate size of the shape, shape and location to store magma. The registration is that the resulting edges of the tank are fog. Steering of opinion is important, as the best knowledge of the depth and characteristics of the upper part of the magma tank would give additional visions about storing magma and launching magma gases.

To get this sharp look to the highest tank, determine its depth and whether it is a gradual or severe transition, a group of seismologists used a controlled seismic source and hundreds of earthquake measuring devices for surface photography. The “controlled source” was a 53,000 -pound truck with a vibrating hydraulic plate that creates seismic signals, such as small custom earthquakes. During the summer of 2020, the truck created these seized earthquakes on many of the paved road throughout Caldira. The work was carried out in the middle of the night to avoid affecting the park visitors, whether from simple earthquakes and any traffic delay. The seismic signals created by the truck were measured in dozens of permanent Yellowston seismic network stations, as well as about 600 temporary installed earthquakes that were deployed on roads and paths specifically for this seismic experience. The seismic waves resulting from the truck were seized to bounce off the magma room, with data from this reflection. We hope that you will provide new visions in the place where the upper part of the magma room is located and what appears to be.

The results are present, recently published in Nature by Duan et al. 2025. Answer? There is a very sharp transition that determines the top of the magma room, about 3.8 km (2.4 miles) under the northeastern part of Caldira near the Yellowston River.

P> Besides locating the top of the magma tank and determining that the limits are less than about 100 meters, earthquake scientists estimate the concentration and type of fluid in the top of the tank. They found that a mixture of two parts of magma and solid metal crystals only would not fit with the strength of the reflected seismic signals, but a mixture of three parts with super liquid bubbles, magma, and solid metal coalitions can explain better reflections. This result is compatible with geochi models that indicate that bubbles will come out of magma stored at depths up to 3.8 km (2.4 miles). In greater depths, and more pressures in return, the elements that make up bubbles will remain dissolved within magma. But on the depth measured from new seismic data, bubbles will appear from magma and rise to form a cover layer over the magma tank.

This may seem disturbing – pop accumulation in the magma tank can be an important step towards creating the appropriate conditions for the explosion – but that depends on the concentrations of magma and bubbles. Fortunately, the Yellowstone son -in -law appears to be stable. The results of the seismic reflection indicate about 14 % of the liquid and about 86 % of the solid crystals in the cover layer of the tank. Under these circumstances, bubbles are expected to rise efficiently towards the surface, which prevents increased pressure from pressure. Indeed, this is suitable for gas measurements that find rock gases emitted on the surface in many Yellowston National Park areas.

Finding evidence on bubbles over the Yellowstone Magma tank gives new views in line with the long -term look of the rock system that is often strong and currently stable. The results also highlight that it may be at hand to measure the accumulation of bubbles under volcanoes in general, which once again indicates that the use of Yellowston as a natural laboratory can help understand volcanoes and their revolutions elsewhere on the ground.

