The earthquake's insurance market is expected to reach $ 13.6 billion by 2034

This represents an annual growth rate of 6.0 %.

The global earthquake insurance market is expected to grow from $ 7.6 billion in 2024 to $ 13.6 billion by 2034, according to a report issued by Market.us.

This represents a 6.0 % annual CAGR growth rate during the expected period.

Market growth is implemented through the high frequency of natural disasters, urbanization, and the increase in asset values ​​in areas exposed to earthquakes.

Government initiatives aimed at preparing for disasters and regulations that enhance flexibility have also contributed to adopting the broader policy.

In 2024, non -life insurance sector constituted more than 76 % of the market, reflecting the demand for the broader coverage of property and assets.

Personal policies held a 64 % stake, indicating an increase in the number of homeowners.

The agents remained the main distribution channel, as it represents more than 30 % of sales due to its role in evaluating risk and customer service.

Individual documents holders represent 66 % of the total insured, highlighting increased awareness at the family level of seismic risks.

