Mag is weak. 2.9 earthquake – Buckingham Province, 12 miles north of Farmville, Prince Edward Province, Virginia, United States, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 01:08 pm (GMT -4)





Glin Allen (80.1 km ENE from EPICENTER) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Qaqa, vibrating / 2-5 S: Felt House vibrating for a few seconds. I felt it on the basement. A family member felt the upper floor, so it shook the entire house. There is no mutation or breaking (this time) like a few modern areas that were the central VA area. The activity appears to be picking all over the world. I recommend picking the Bible as well. I am amazed to see the report says he was near Varmville and felt here. I know that the foundation is different on the eastern coast, but only 2.7 or so, despite very shallow, and felt it here? amazing. | 6 users found this interesting.

Buckingham Province (12.3 km northwest of Epicient) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Individual lateral shake / 2-5 seconds: Just sitting on a chair in my living room, and both my dogs just started and just started going in circles and not understanding what was happening on one deaf and one blind until both tried to know what is going on? It was like a low destroyer as if we had a huge truck in front of our house. She shook the entire house crazy. | 3 Users found this interesting.

Henrico, Virginia (79.3 km ENE from Epicient) [Map] / Weak weakness (MMI III) / Qaqa, vibrating / 5-10 seconds: vibrating very weak while I was silent and tilted to a counter-top. My grandmother was swinging on her chair and she did not feel that. I only did it for 10 seconds, with a small break between. I can hear loudly from the microwave and silver utensils. We are on the ground floor of the apartment building. | 2 users found this interesting.

Buckingham County, Gladstone at home (12.3 km northwest of the Berm Center [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Qaqa, vibrating / 5-10 seconds: The house was shaking and there was loud loudly. I started from the light, then grown in severity and then pointed. You can still hear the destruction outside after the house stops shaking. | 2 users found this interesting.

RT 130 Elon area at Madiso Heights VA (57.9 km w from EPICENTER) [Map] / MMI III / vibration and rolling / 5-10 seconds: You can hear a low-circulatory sink towards my home and feel it while moving it and moved away. Light shivering from the organisms on the countertop. | One user found this interesting.

Lynchburg, Virginia (65.3 km w from EPICENTER) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / vibration and trading / 5-10 s: I was on the top floor sitting on a office chair and felt a light hair that lasted for several seconds. Remember us to grow in it. California. | One user found this interesting.

Sidney Hamin, Virginia (70.4 km from NNW from the Epicalter Center) [Map] / Weak weakness (MMI III) / Qaqa, vibrating / 10-15 seconds: I felt a weak vibration, while I was standing in my garage, and I heard a roar sound, and the hanging tools made a loud voice for about 10 to 15 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Ammest, Virginia 37-40-15.36N; 79-14-21.18W (63.2 km n EPICENTER) [Map] / MMI IV / Rattling, vibrating: I heard a similar to heavy equipment on the site, a large / heavy helicopter / heavy helicopter flying over its head, or remote thunder. I heard vibrations and movement on our large kitchen cabinet island. | One user found this interesting.

Buckingham Secondary School (9.1 km from the country center) [Map] / MMI III (MMI III) / Qaqa, shaking / very short: I felt as if it were really loud thunder but vibrating noise shakes the earth. I was in my classroom in the AG room and just started calm and we all went calm and listened, it was really loud and we thought it was thunder even people's chairs and tables, and the floor began to shake. It lasted for about 6-10 seconds good. | One user found this interesting.

Tuckahoe, Virginia (78.6 km AH. [Map] / The light shook (MMI IV): Poetry on the second floor of a two -storey house. I felt twice and the side of the shake to the side. The doors shook a cabinet. Poetry people sitting on the first floor as well. It lasted enough to know that it may have been an earthquake. | One user found this interesting.

8628 Irish Road, Faber, VA 22938 (47.3 Km Nnw of Epicient) [Map] / Shook the light (MMI IV) / Qaqa, vibrating / 5-10 s: I heard a roar, then felt shaking. I had time to wonder, “Is this really an earthquake or truck? It should be an earthquake; I have never heard or felt a truck doing it.” | One user found this interesting.

Appomattox, VA (33.5 km wsw from EPICENTER) [Map] / Weak weakness (MMI III) / 5-10 S: I felt a hair bed, I think something was hitting the house, perhaps, I looked out and looked at the plants preserved with a bowl, my cat was hiding under the coffee table. | One user found this interesting.

Appomattox, VA (33.5 km wsw from EPICENTER) [Map] / MMI III: I felt a hair bed, I thought something was hurting the house, perhaps, I looked out and the plants reserved with a bowl swinging, and my cats were hiding under the coffee table. | One user found this interesting.

Farmville, VA (19.3 km SSE from EPICENTER) [Map] / Show light (MMI IV) / Straw, vibration / 5-10 S: Inside a brick structure, I felt inflammation | One user found this interesting. (It was reported through our application)

CreWe (34.8 km wsw from EPICENTER) [Map] / The light shook (MMI IV) / very short: he was sleeping. Wake up loudly with the tremor One user found this interesting.

Bamblin, Virginia (29.7 km of the Pure [Map] / MMI III / Qaqa, vibration / 2-5 s: weak weakness | One user found this interesting.

378 Tuscany Lane East, Amerst, VA (62.7 km n Epicient) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Straw, vibration / 5-10 S: Felt & Held Rettbling shook my house for 5-10 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Amelia Virginia 2300E (42.1 km from Epicient) [Map] / Weak weakness (MMI III): shaking for 5 seconds gives or takes a loud noise like thunder. Animal panic One user found this interesting.

Delwin (9.1 km north of the Berm Center [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Straw, vibration / 5-10 S: Low barely audible bass vibrations that last 5-10 seconds | One user found this interesting.

Amrst, Virginia (141.9 km waw from the Permark Center) [Map] / The very weak weakness (MMI II) / Rattling, vibrating / very short: I initially thought it was a washing machine vibrating in the rotation cycle | One user found this interesting.

Richmond city near U of R (84.6 km AH from Epicient) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Individual side shake / 5-10 s: optical shake and stand | One user found this interesting.

Bon Air 23235 (79.9 km E from Epicient) [Map] / MMI III / one vertical stumbling block / 1-2 s: I knew it was sharp and shallow less than 3.0 | One user found this interesting.

Gritna, VA (86.6 KM SW from Epicient) [Map] / The very weak (MMI II) / Horizontal (side) swing / 1-2 s: I felt that our house swing for a moment and heard what I thought was a plane. The pressure changed inside our house. | One user found this interesting.

Prospect Virginia (62.7 km N from EPCINTER) [Map] / The light shook (MMI IV) / Straw, vibrating / 5-10 S: I heard a mutation and then within seconds the doors of a glass wardrobe began in Hasrja. | One user found this interesting.

Crozet, VA (76.7 km NNW from Epicient) [Map] / MMI III / horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 s: a full house that shakes horizontally. | One user found this interesting.

Richmond (79.9 km AH. [Map] / Show light (MMI IV) / Very short: Gently shook the house One user found this interesting.

CreWe, VA 23930 (18.6 km SSE from EPICENTER) [Map] / Show light (MMI IV) / H in, vibrating / 10-15 seconds: shook Windows. Nudges like a helicopter near. | One user found this interesting.

3916 Lyndale Place N. Chesterfield va 23235 (81.2 km e of epicient) [Map] / MMI III / Qaqa, vibration / 5-10 s: a full house that shook my shed One user found this interesting.

Camberland, Virginia (216.1 km ES of the Mile Center) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Simple Trader (side tilt along one direction) / 5-10 S: I heard a high mutation and felt a vocal / strong splendor. He was so strong that he shook the tanks. | One user found this interesting.

1345 Equestrian Ridge Circle Forest VA 24551 (73.3 km w from EPCINTER) [Map] / The light shook (MMI IV) / very short: he was shaking our house. I felt the sofa was shaking. | One user found this interesting.

1086 Redfields RD, Appomattox, VA 24522 (33.9 km wsw from EPICENTER) [Map] / Show the light (MMI IV) / 2-5 S: The sound reminded me of a large tree or something that hits the house. I felt the vibrations One user found this interesting.

Note: Only reports can be used that contain the positions of Latitude/the given long length line (94 in total) for statistics.

What is the density and scale of the Mercalli intensity? The amount of shaking that occurs on the surface due to the earthquake is called intensity. It is commonly measured on the so -called modified MRCALI intensity (MMI) that ranges from 1 (imperceptible) to 10 (severe vibration), and is given in Roman numbers as I, II, … ninth, X, often displayed with color symbols ranging from light blue to dark red. The severity of the shaking occurs. Read more about the MMI scale!

Notes

Reports are nominated to exclude those that are likely to be very inaccurate or approved. Reports can only be used with the coordinates of the length/length of the given (94 per total) in geographical statistics.

