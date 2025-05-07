



Former counselor Jeremy Hunt said that the conservatives could not be excluded because they are extinct due to a “huge earthquake” in the policy that is witnessing the breaking of the old parties.

Senior conservatives are increasingly anxious about opinion polls that show support for the party that decreased, while Romos UK rises.

Those who support leadership have urged colleagues not to panic and give KEMI BADENOC more time to change things.

Former Conservative Party leader William Hajaj said this week that Badnosh should not surrender to those who urge an agreement with Nigel Faraj reform, and joins former cabinet ministers Andrew Mitchell and John Glen to urge colleagues to keep calm about the party's predicament.

However, others believe that there may not be much of the party to save if the reform continues in its current path.

Some of the Conservative Party sources said it seems that there is a “very few dynamic” within the headquarters of the conservative campaign about trying to transform the party's electoral fortunes, while many local activists and some agents have already jumped to support the reform.

On Wednesday morning, a 29 % YouGov West Christter poll set 29 %, 22 % of the Labor Party, 17 % conservatives, liberal democrats 16 %, and Greens 10 % – indicating that conservatives are now fourth in popularity.

The conservatives were the last 17 % in June 2019, following the European Parliament elections shortly before the expulsion of the Teresa May, while the result is the lowest level in the Labor Party since October 2019, under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

When asked on Radio Times if the conservatives might become extinct, Hunt said: “We cannot exclude it. Look at the massive earthquake in Western democratic policy in other countries and we see ground fluctuations. I do not think that the Conservative Party will extinct, but what may be extinct is the old dual system.”

He added that voters swing between the two main parties, while at the present time “they seem to be” divided between five parties and this is a very big change. “

Hunt stressed the presence of a way to return to power for the conservatives, saying that the party's problems should not be exaggerated.

He said: “We are less than a year after a heavier defeat in our history. It is very unlikely, after we expelled, the voters will return to the conservatives in just months, and we need to get a period of thinking, and it will take a few years before people give us another look.”

Former counselor George Osborne also thought of the wealth of the Conservative Party on Wednesday, saying that the party is mistaken to focus on cultural wars and attempt to reform. He told LBC: “If we talk a little about the toilets of transgender and a little more than that of taxes, we may be on something. There is no longer a conservative opposition in my life without increasing the credibility of the economy and making that central offer in the elections.”

He suggested that he will fight for the vote for the Conservative Party in an alliance with Nigel Faraj, and said: “I do not personally think that chasing the tail of Nigel Varage will work.

Conservatives tried to go to the front foot against the reform on Tuesday by deploying a proposed law to develop a plan to deport all people who enter the country through illegal roads, and accused the work and reform of being “complicit in the trade of empty slogans.” This will include the disappearance of the human rights law from all issues related to immigration, which the party says is necessary to prevent foreign citizens “exploiting” the courts.

The source of the Labor Party said that the Conservative Party had 14 years of time to age any of the policies that were “re -formulated and half of the bread” in its bill, and instead left the asylum system in “chaos”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/may/07/massive-earthquake-in-politics-could-lead-to-tory-extinction-says-hunt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos