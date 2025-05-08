



A 3.2 earthquake hit a few miles south of Malibu on Wednesday, and sent a nice tremor through the beach city.

The earthquake was hit at 9:33 am, and the weak shake was in distant places like Westside in Los Angeles, according to reports provided to the mass outcome of the American geological survey. The mile center was about 2.7 miles southwest of Malibu Point.

Temblor comes abroad just three weeks after a 5.2 earthquake, stationed in the eastern San Diego province, via southern California – shattering bottles, wine and pottery cups but cause little damage.

On Wednesday's earthquake also adds to the prominent seismic activity chain in the Malibu region and around the past 16 months.

Modern Modern Mournings includes an earthquake 4.6 on February 9, 2024; Earthquake 4.7 on September 12, 2024; And the size of 4.1 earthquakes on March 9.

But although all of them were relatively humble and left slight damage, they are an uncomfortable reminder that the province of Los Angeles and Orange County had not witnessed a long earthquake for a long time.

Since 1998, there has been only one earthquake of 5 or more in light of the densely populated provinces. It was 5.1 Brea earthquake in 2014, which caused more than $ 2.5 million in that city, Fulrton or Habra.

There was also a 5.4 Chino Hills earthquake in 2008. It was focused on San Bernardino Province, but East Los Angeles only and Orange provinces caused great damage.

31 years have passed since the Northridge 6.7 Los Angeles, and more than 35 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake in Santa Cruz has been torn, caused severe damage in the San Francisco Bay area.

In the midst of this relative earthquake, some societies have recently taken movements to improve seismic safety.

In December, Bourbank City Council unanimously agreed to a mandatory amendment decree for residential buildings with a fictitious first floor, known as a “soft story”, which could collapse in an earthquake. The design defect is often known as a garage or garage on the ground floor with slim pillars that support the first floor, which can collapse when vibrating side by side.

The law entered into force on January 19 and affects the buildings with at least the wooden tires and was built using the construction code standards that were enacted before 1978. The Burbank Law requires the completion of modernization by 2030.

Burbank offers the amounts of construction fees for real estate owners who complement early update modifications.

More than half of the cities of cities in southern California have already chose to request a updated modification modification in soft-Los Angeles, Torrance, Pasadina, Santa Monica, Colver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. In northern California, the list includes San Jose, San Francisco, Auckland, Frimmont, Birkli, Albani and Mulla Wadi.

However, the Times investigation, which was published in November, found that a number of suburbs in Los Angeles Province did not have active plans to require an update modification of these types of earthquake apartments.

In northern California, the San Francisco Supervisors Council unanimously agreed to a Tuesday procedure that would require the owners of the suspected concrete buildings to evaluate their structures with an engineer.

The analysis will help determine whether the selected buildings are especially at risk of collapse or severe damage to the earthquake.

“This legislation helps us to understand the actual risks of our stockpile of construction and provides owners of concrete buildings clearly guidance and options to modernize modernization,” City Director Carmen Zhou said in a statement.

However, the San Francisco law does not require weak concrete buildings.

Officials in San Francisco estimate that half of the deaths and injuries in a 7.2 virtual earthquake on San Andreas's mistake will occur in concrete buildings.

One of the main defects includes a “unconnected” concrete building, where there is an insufficient composition of steel reinforcement tapes, which allows concrete to explode from the columns when it is shaken in an earthquake, and an introduction to a catastrophic collapse. This defect, now known, was discovered in the 1971 Selmar earthquake.

The concrete buildings have already collapsed in Los Angeles earthquakes, including the Caiser Berminity Building Clinic and a Pollock Store Building during the 1994 Northcridge earthquake, and the newly brown olive center during the 1971 earthquake.

The collapse of concrete buildings caused major earthquakes in Türkiye, Mexico, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Cities in California include re -editing unintensive concrete buildings Los Angeles, Torrance, Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

