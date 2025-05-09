



At 6:42 am on June 29, 1925, the residents of the Santa Barbara region were shaken by amazing geological disorders. Two observers watched the Earth's roll like the ocean wave while moving it on the state street, which knocks on eyewitnesses and destroying buildings. Local heroes with rapid thinking cut energy and gas, prevented explosions and fires. In addition to saving lives and property, these measures have maintained the buildings that were damaged by earthquakes for engineers and scientists to study and evaluate the various types of construction.

The geometric geology will tell Larry d. Gorola, PhD, PG, CEG, the story of the earthquake and what geologists have learned over the past 100 years. It will describe how the errors that re -formed the city also created a beautiful natural view as the mountains meet the sea. To what extent can the “big” be if one of our mistakes is torn? Join the Santa Barbara Museum of the Natural History of Lahm, Wudent and Free Conversation at Dargan's Irish Pub & Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara to find out.

Dr. Gorula provides consulting services for error, ground collapse and criminal studies. His higher education at San Diego State University focused on determining the history of the Strand earthquake from the San Andreas error, and his research at the University of California in Santa Barbara focused on the risk of the earthquake and maps from Carbintia to Julita. He studied the history of debris flows in the Santa Barbara region of the non -profit organization project.

There are no required tickets or reservations, but be sure to reach DARGAN early to secure a seat, seek your favorite food and drink, and buy a lottery ticket to support science teaching and win in a spoil museum.

This event is part of the Museum's Free Science Talks series held on the second Monday of each month, in addition to one of the list of souvenirs from the EQ25 alliance that enhances the centenary of the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake.

For more information about the science pub, contact Kelsey Perry on [email protected].

The historical image of 1925 is an earthquake damage in the Santa Barbara County Prison from the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Glidehil Library, with special thanks to the archives of President Chris Erveen.

