She cries in her sleep: a deeper crisis waving on the horizon under the destruction of the Myanmar earthquake





“I hate earthquakes. I took the earthquakes my mother and my aunt away,” five -year -old Jin Yadanar told the United Nations Fund for Children (UNICEF), after her mother and aunt were killed when a brick wall collapsed.

About 6.5 million children already needed humanitarian assistance before the earthquake, which doubled the current weaknesses resulting from the brutal civil war between the multiple armed opposition groups and the military tip that seized power in the February 2021 coup.

Families are now facing an additional threat of floods and landslides with the arrival of the seasonal wind season.

The midwives are the lifeline

“With the collapse of health services after the earthquake,” women, especially pregnant mothers, were very influenced, “said U Yu, a Mandalay, who spoke to the United Nations Reproductive Health Agency, UNFPA.

In the midst of chaos, midwives appeared as heroes on the front lines. Without stretching wireless tremors and facing both physical obstacles and emotional challenges, midwives provided hope and support to save life.

U Yu remembers the case of one of her patients who suddenly fought, unable to reach any medical facilities when she entered labor after the earthquake.

Without hesitation, Yu rushed to her side: “When she got to her, she was exhausted, soaked in fear and lack of financial security after the earthquake,” she remembers.

On that day, Yu Yu saved both the mother and the child, because the child's umbilical cord has wrapped around the neck of the infant.

UNFPA has published mobile clinics to ensure that women and girls continue to receive health care and protection services.

A 10 -year -old boy with a parrot on his shoulder in a temporary camp held in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar.

Deep shock

“She is crying in her sleep, and worrying that something inside her had broken,” said Thaida, the mother of three years, speaking with UNICEF.

Under the visual destruction of the earthquake lies a deeper crisis: the deep psychological trauma carried by young survivors.

“I was very afraid. My heart was beating very quickly-and all I was thinking about it was parrots and cats at home,” said Thorin Ou, a ten-year-old boy who was praying in a mosque when I hit the tremor.

Through the areas affected by the earthquake, parents are witnessing similar signs of distress in their children-sudden anxiety, emotional withdrawal, and nights without sleep, says relief workers at the United Nations.

In response to the growing mental health crisis, UNICEF mobilization and partners to provide decisive psychological support to affected societies.

UNICEF aims to create a child's friendly spaces, aims to enhance psychological and social well -being, build flexibility, and restore a feeling of normal life to children's routine. Through various activities such as drawing, children learn to deal with their shocks.

“I wrote a picture of my mother,” said Khin, who lost her mother in the earthquake. “I feel better when I draw.”

Although rebuilding homes and physical infrastructure will likely take years, the emotional and psychological losses that the earthquake had on children could not be left without treatment.

“I love to come here,” Thorin said, referring to one of these spaces. He added: “I feel safe, and I made a new friend, too, he lost his home.”

Wiping the survivors of the earthquake of their homes in Pinmana, Myanmar after the earthquake there.

Continuous planning

While earthquakes are among the most bloody natural risks, it is the collapse of buildings that causes the most destructive effects. As such, reducing the risk of pre-emptive disasters-such as making the structures resistant to the earthquake-is necessary to reduce economic deaths and losses.

The focus on the urban development of the risks, the United Nations and the United Nations Office to reduce disaster risk (UNDRR) also work via Myanmar to relieve the risks that future earthquakes can form.

Although there is little to do to prevent natural risks such as earthquakes, a lot can be done to relieve their effects.

“With the efforts made by construction, the United Nations is devoted to” to ensure that every step we move makes the rebuilding areas are stronger and more flexible than before. “

