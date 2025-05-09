



McCrolica performance at the Virginia Tech's Stadium stadium led to a simple earthquake event, according to a report issued by Fox Weather. This happened when the band played its iconic song, I entered Sandman, prompting the audience to jump and joy in synchronization.

Metallica Perform Sandman Enter at the Virginia Tech's Lane. (Facebook/Virginia Tech Athletics)

According to the port, the earthquakes created during the ceremony were recorded by the Virginia Earthquake Observatory (VTSO). VTSO director Martin Chapman told the perpetrator that the land that was created by the public at the ceremony was recorded in their earthquakes.

Virginia Tech Athletics moved to Facebook to share multiple jobs around the small earthquake. In one of the stocks, he wrote, “Thank you for jumping with us, Metallica! Go back at any time.” The participation was accompanied by a video clip of the crowd of jumping and chanting while Metalica's performance.

The reaction of many social media users to the video, as one of them said, “Yes, we did so all.” Others participated in the ceremony in the comments section.

The perpetrator stated that the seismic activity, which was called “Metallica's earthquake”, took social media through the storm, but did not pose any danger. The earthquake was “very small to register on the Richter scale or set a classification.”

“The size was less than 1.0,” Chapman told the port, adding, “It is very small so that it could not be felt even a mile.”

“It depends only on the number of people on the field at the time and the extent of the signal size,” Chapman told ABC 13 News. He continued, “What we recorded last night is much larger than what we see in a football game, so Metallica really got a crowd there.”

Chapman also said: “The earthquake got the same capacity as the crowd pressed from” Sandman's insertion “, but it is brief. It is concentrated.”

He added: “The energy that enters the ground for the crowd's noise is spreading in time, so if you add all of this, if you merge it over time, it will be extracted with a sign from the Lane stadium, which will be about an earthquake or two earthquakes, but they are very different types of signals.”

