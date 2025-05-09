



When the seasonal winds came last September, they swept most of the village of Panoti, in the foothills of the Nepalese Himalayas. After the unprecedented rains, it led to landslides and destroying most of the roads and bridges.

“I felt Bichno Hattar” visualized through the thick blanket of the rain that is uncompromising. “I felt waiting until the morning arrival so that we could see the world again.” “We have lost everything – our homeland, our cultivation, and all our property.”

In Kathmando, 20 miles away, 244 people died while the capital recorded the highest rains in more than half a century.

The security forces moved their residents from the flood flooded near the Bagmati River, which is in heavy rains in the capital of Nepal, Kathmando, last September. Photo: Navesh Chitrakar/ROUTERS

For Humagain, 45 years old, this was the second time that he had to start again: In 2015, an earthquake left nearly 9,000 dead and about half a million homes collapsed via Nepal, including him. In the years since then, Nepal has been slowly rebuilt, and plans to prepare for disasters to help build flexibility against future disasters.

All my ground has been washed by flooding and now the river is flowing through my fields … We are struggling to survive

After a decade, the growing climate crisis began to test this fragile balance. Nepal's terrain is left vulnerable to floods and landslides, and this is increasingly exacerbated by rains. Studies indicate that hemalayas heats up to 0.7 ° C (1.26F) faster than the global average.

“The climate change makes flexibility efforts more challenging, because we are monitoring disasters with an unprecedented frequency and size,” says Birendra Bajracharya, of the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a regional research institute.

The heavy rains last August in Hancandowoka Durrebar Square in Kathmandu, where the flood is a growing concern. Photo: Sonel Sharma/Zuma Press/Shutterstock

Thanks to the funding from the Nepal government, it has already spanned, and the withdrawal of support for the United States Agency for International Development has added to prepare for lung and climate science programs to pressure.

“In addition to the existing financial crisis, this is another setback,” said Sanjita Singh, a professor of urban planning at the University of Triple and a former member of the National Planning Committee in Nepal.

Bagrachia says that the initiative that is partially funded by the American Agency for International Development known as Servir, which used satellite data “tackling important challenges in climate change, food security, water and relevant disasters”, was struck by discounts.

Nepal received the flow of international support after the 2015 earthquake, with billions of pounds pledged to rebuild countries such as India and China.

In 2015, linoleum fabric, blankets and equipment were provided as part of an international response to a devastating earthquake in Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people. Photo: Usaid

The multilateral agencies, such as the United Nations Development Program and the Asian Development Bank, helped the government in “Better Building” initiatives, and sharing lessons in design and construction designs for the consumer. International funds and expertise have helped build wider ways, and integrate vital engineering technology to achieve stability and slope.

These lessons have proven necessary to relieve climate related disasters. “Now people are now not only thinking about the earthquake, because Nepal is exposed to many other risks,” says Dharam Uprety, of practical work. He adds: “Increasingly,” the flexible infrastructure falls into the discussion at the level of politics and society. “

Another important development after 2015 was the formation of the National Risk Risks to reduce disaster risk reduction in Nepal in 2017, focusing on preparation. “This type of institution was not there,” said Sagar Shreista, Director of Crisis Management at the Red Cross Association in Nepal.

Another earthquake in the Jajarkot and West Rukum provinces in 2023 killed nearly 160 people. Photo: Narindra Shreresta/EPA

He says that the catastrophe highlighted the importance of the local response, when the damage to the roads gave the challenges of accessing the national and foreign emergencies. “The more translation, the better,” he says.

Not only people think about the earthquake, because Nepal is exposed to many hazardsdharam Uprety

The Nepal Red Cross raises consciousness in remote areas about how to respond during earthquakes and floods. He says that the operation of disaster simulation while collecting data in the most vulnerable areas helps the institution to prepare.

Flexibility, which is the “word ton” since 2015, appears on paper, but Singh says that implementation and financing are often actually. “When it comes to balance, this is not taken into account.”

The first respondents are trained to respond to emergency situations. Image: The United Nations Development Program

Climate disasters can be devastating such as earthquakes but getting less global attention and international financing. Shirsta believes that they deserve the same level of anxiety.

During the September floods, the rains were so severe that his team was unable to reach society for four days. “I haven't tested such continuous rains,” says Shrsta.

But despite the intensity, attention is “not happening.” “This is very frustrated for us,” he says.

Trump administration assistance discounts exacerbate the shortage. In April, it was reported that Millennium Challenge – a US foreign aid agency focuses on building infrastructure in developing countries, was considered a response to the Belt and Roads Initiative in China – closed by the Ministry of Government Efficiency in Elon Musk. One of the project projects was a $ 500 million grant (375 million pounds) towards energy infrastructure and 200 miles of road repair.

The settlements on the plains of the flood and the random construction of the roads in the mountain

Without money, Singh will fear that the quality of construction will suffer. With the necessary delivery for development, the government gave the priority of infrastructure projects – but without money, the standards can slip.

“Everyone knows that [the roads] It should be flexible. Singh says in mountainous areas that construction in mountainous areas increases the risk of flooding and slipping, which hinders the natural flow of water.

A landslide preventing a road in southern Laulbur after heavy rains last September. Photo: Ambir Tolang/Nurphoto/Rex/Shutterstock

Bajratchariya says that self -consent is a problem as well. Over the years, fear declines from another earthquake and people become “less serious in following the regulations.”

He says: “The settlements are on the plains of flooding and random construction of roads in mountainous areas are great challenges.”

Singh says, especially in built areas where economic growth can be formed to withstand. She says that after the earthquake only people understand the importance of open spaces.

“There are no major changes in the regulations when you plan to expand a residential area,” she says, which leads to heavy urban design and excessive use of concrete that limits drainage.

The flooding area in Kathmandu, where urbanization infringes the plains of flood. Photo: Narindra Shreresta/EPA

The urbanization has also led to an infringement of the plains of flood. In Kathmando, one of the buildings affected in the September floods was a large hospital, which led to the evacuation of patients in emergency situations. It was built on the plain flood.

As the seasonal wind season approaches, the floods are on the minds of people. He says that the 2015 earthquake destroyed the home of the Dabajin, but the floods had a long -term effect in the long run. “All my ground has been washed, and now the river flows through my field.”

“We are only struggling to stay,” he says.

“If you have to choose between the two, I prefer the earthquake.”

