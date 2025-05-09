



Scientists believe that a large earthquake will tear the CASCADIA spread area, a mistake from Vancouver Island in Canada to northern California, and predictions of this rupture.

A new report, including the contributions made by the climate scientist at the University of Rawan Andra Garner, PhD, indicates that the collapse, or its decline, along the error, along with the high sea level of the climate, will lead to a dangerous flood, if not disastrous, flood.

Garner, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences at the Earth and Environment College, is an expert in the sea level, which is affected by climate change that produced accounts for study, “increased flood exposure in the northwest of the Pacific Ocean after the earthquake moved by the earthquake.”

The report found that a rupture along the CASCADIA spread can produce a decrease from half to one meter, which means that the surrounding land can suddenly fall more than six feet.

The error, which scientists believe in rupture every 200 to 800 years, caused his last major earthquake in 1700, which is so sharp that it produced a tsunami that hit both the West Coast and Japan.

According to the study, “By the year 2100, the overwhelming earthquake due to the high sea level of the climate may be more than three times the exposure of floods for the population, structures and roads. This study emphasizes the need to consider common earthquakes and climatic effects in coastal flexibility planning in the Cascada and digital area at the global level.”

Garner said: “We appreciate that there are about 15 percent of the chance of a big earthquake over the next fifty years, and this rises whenever we go without an earthquake. So, we expect this to happen, but we have no good way to predict when,” Garner said.

Scientists believe that the 1700 earthquake was eight or more, and future Temblor is expected to be also important.

The report found that, in addition to any damage that may cause a potential earthquake and tsunami, the ocean immersion may be severe.

Garner said: “It is the type of flood that will disrupt the infrastructure and ways to live,” Garner said. “We are concerned about critical infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and airports.”

While the study did not consider the number of possible souls, Garner said it might be high. Severe floods intensified by sea level rise that inflames damage and constitutes the risks initially posed by a huge earthquake.

She said that the population of the region is especially vulnerable to a large earthquake because many people live along the coast.

In the end, she said that the study is not only a warning about a future earthquake along the CASCADIA, but as a guide for government planners and agencies.

“Our results emphasize the need to consider all of the landing that can occur as well as sea levels that we know are changing because of our warm planet,” Garner said. “What this study shows is the drop that can happen, but it will not disappear after the earthquake like shaking.”

She also showed the reason for the wisdom to avoid building critical infrastructure in a potential impact area.

“Our view of time is very limited,” said Garner. “1700 feels somewhat far and the Earth today is what you feel natural. But we know that there is an opportunity, which is almost inevitable at some point, (a big earthquake in that region) will take us away from the normal that we are used to.”

