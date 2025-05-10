



A 4.1 earthquake in Tennessee shook parts of the southeast early Saturday morning.

The earthquake south of Greenback, Tennessee, struck about 30 miles south of Noxfel, after 9 am, according to the US geological service data (USGs).

Why do it matter

The earthquake center sits along the Eastern Seismic Zone in Tennessee (ETSZ), an active earthquake area in the area that extends about 186 miles.

Saturday's earthquake is the second strongest that is feeling in the past 25 years, with a volume of 4.4 near Decaator, Tennessee, in December 2018. It is also one of the 10 best earthquakes in size to hit the area over more than 100 years, according to USGs.

What do you know

Usgs data showed that the earthquake hit a depth of about 15 miles. Located near Chilhowe, Greenback is located between Chilhowe Lake, which is located between Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Cherokee National Forest.

Thomas Pratt, a USgs researcher, Newsweek on Saturday that today's earthquake was “little for the largest size”, but added that “it is not surprising to have an earthquake like this.”

“that it [the region] He got a history of earthquakes to return to several years. “

While Pratt says the most powerful earthquake in the area was about 4.5 volume, “it is imagined that large earthquakes can occur.”

“This is not uncommon at ETSZ. It is a little on the greatest side, but we get earthquake very routinely,” Prat explained.

He said that ETSZ begins in northern Georgia and extends along the borders of Tennessee and North Carolina.

“It is the region we know the least in the United States,” he told Prat Newsweek, adding that the seismic depth made it difficult to study.

“We can only measure earthquakes,” said Pratt. “[We’ve] I looked for the scars of the rift, and the surfaces are torn in earthquakes in the past [and] You did not find much. “

The earthquake was felt by people in the far north such as London, Kentucky, and in the far south like Sharbburg, Georgia, a map of USGs. The map also shows that the earthquake can be perceived in parts of Alabama and Carolinas.

A seismic tool captured a movement along the way in the Shohnie State Forest in the south of Ohio and South Aqsa, south of Montrez, Georgia, according to the USGS map.

Noxfil News Sentenil stated that the firefighting and police department in Noxfille has not received any reports of damage.

A 4.1 -size earthquake was hit near Greenback, Tennessee, on May 10. An earthquake of 4.1 compressed size near Greennesse, Tennessee, on May 10. Usgs what people say

Brad Banovic, the meteorologist for the local Charlotte TV news station, which was published on X, previously on Twitter: “The M. 4.1 earthquake was perceived over a large area. It is common in the east in the United States where we have many breakdowns that can only be seismic waves that are just a travel for Galalis.

Brandon Lawson, the meteorology of Queen City News, also written in Charlotte, wrote on X: “It is not surprising that today's earthquake was feeling far from the earthquake center in East Tennessee. We have less than errors on the eastern coast, allowing seismic waves to travel much more.

What happens after that?

Prat Newsic told that the final tremors are expected.

“We will not be surprised to see some final tremors when you have an earthquake of this size,” he said. “There is a very small opportunity that can lead to something bigger. So, we cannot eliminate this possibility. We cannot say that this will not happen but it is very unlikely.”

In the event of another earthquake or thin tremors, Pratt says it is better to drop, cover and stick.

Usgs estimate that there is a risk of 22 percent of the final tremor of 3 or higher. There is a chance of 5 percent of the wireless tremor that exceeds 4 size and less than 1 percent of the final tremor of 5 size and above.

Update 5/10/25, 12:06 PM ET: This article was updated with additional information.

Update 5/10/25, 12:28 PM Et: This article was updated with additional information.

Update 5/10/25, 1:12 pm East time: This article was updated with a comment from Prat.

