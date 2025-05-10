



Noxfil, Tennessee. (WKYT) – An earthquake of 4.1 volume across East Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and nearby areas at about 9 am on Saturday morning.

The United States's geological survey was originally reported a 3.5 earthquake, before updating the report to a volume of 4.1.

A Wkyt viewer told him that he felt a “strong shaking” near Williamsburg.

According to a USGS report, the earthquake felt already as Atlanta, Georgia.

The agency also gave a 23 % chance of the wireless tremor, which can be followed next week.

The earthquake center was reported outside the Balont Province. Regarding the damage, Mark Nagy from the Ministry of Transport in Tennessee said that they have no reports of damaged methods, but they will examine bridges for the next few weeks as a preventive measure.

WVLT sister station reports, about a conversation with Jeff Baguel from the metro in Review, who said there was a short gas leakage in West Nox, but that was her only invitation to the earthquake.

The director of the Emergency Management Agency in Blunt Lance Coleman Province said that there are no reports of injuries or damage in the province, but they received a lot of phone calls.

WVLT News says it has also contacted the multiple attractions in Sevier Province. Dollewood, the wild in smoke and the island in Pigeon Forge has not reported any harm to any of their rides or attractions.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said it is working with local, regional and state partners to identify monuments and any needs after the earthquake. As of 11 am, officials said there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Great Smoki Mountins National Park said part of the Foothills Parkway West was closed from the earthquake.

It is expected to remain closed until it is searched by the FBI management.

Foothills Parkway W (a new section) is closed until it is searched by the Federal Highway Administration due to the potential damage of the earthquake.

– Greatsmokynps (Greatsmokynps) May 10, 2025

This is a developing story.

