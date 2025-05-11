



Augusta, Georgia – Some Georgia residents were amazed on Saturday morning when an earthquake from Tennessee shook several nearby states.

The earthquake center was near Greenback, about 30 miles southwest of Noxfel. According to the American Geological Survey, this happened at 9:04 am and was estimated at 4.1.

According to Augusta Fire extinguishing Agency and Emergency Management Agency, a few people may feel it in Ugusta.

“It was very simple, only some books shelves fired against the wall, so it could have been missed if we didn't wake up.”

A Ugusta resident told the bathroom door.

But people all over the Atlanta metro and south are the most, Macon said that the earthquake shook their homes. The tremors also felt near Charlotte.

American geophysic scientist William Yick said the earthquake occurred in the East Tennessee Seismo, which consists of several deep small rift lines. This earthquake center was about 12 miles below the surface.

He said: “We expect earthquakes to occur here, so we know that they can happen, but people rarely happen so that people are not used to trying them.”

On Saturday morning in Tennessee, thousands of houses in several states, including in Blairzville, Georgia. Video with the permission of René Stocky

More than 40,000 people have contacted the geological survey to report the earthquake.

Gabriella Riley was making pancakes with her husband when they felt their entire home in Brasilton, Georgia, northeast of Atlanta.

“Our roof fan started vibrating for 10 seconds,” she said. “I thought a giant plane flew down in the neighborhood, but my husband said:” No, this was definitely an earthquake! “

Jason Back was still in bed in his home outside Novsfil when he felt the walls that were shaken and heard a roar that was loud enough to wake his family and the dog to start the bark.

“In East Tennessee, I was used to hurricanes and floods, this type of things,” said Pak. “It is unusual to have an earthquake.”

Pack has seen tremors before, although this is the strongest he felt in Tennessee.

“Although this was small, it is a good reminder – if it is a big earthquake, do you know what to do? Drop, cover, and continue if you are inside,” said Pak, retired FBI agent who is now working in crisis contacts. “Stay away from the buildings if you are outside.”

Yake said that earthquakes in the eastern United States tend to travel further to our west because the rock is older and density, as it works as a better holder for seismic waves.

The damage usually does not occur from earthquakes until it reaches the size of more than 4 or 5, according to experts, although it depends on variables such as building construction, soil and distance from the center.

Since 1950, another 15 seasons of 4 or larger have occurred 155 miles from an earthquake on Saturday. The largest of these was a 4.7 earthquake near Noxfel in November 1973.

Experts say there is a 5 % chance of the final tremor of 4 or larger next week.

Earthquakes are not necessarily uncommon throughout Georgia, or even in CSRA.

On April 7, three earthquakes were felt in Colombia County:

9.1 miles northwest of Evans at 8:01 pm at a depth of 10 km 1.8.

They came nearly a week after two earthquakes were registered near Grovetown.

After 9:00 am on Saturday, a small earthquake in East Tennessee felt. (Jennifer Hunter)

Near the earthquake center on Saturday, the director of the Emergency Management Agency in Blunt Lance Coleman Province said that there are no reports of injuries or damage, but officials obtained a lot of phone calls.

The representative of the Tennessee Valley Authority said that one dam, the Fontana Dam, witnessed an adequate movement to require inspection, and no problems were found.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said that part of the Foothills Parkway West has been closed and will remain closed until it is searched by the FBI management.

Mark Nagy of the Ministry of Transport in Tennessee said that there are no reports of damaged ways, but officials will inspect bridges for the next few weeks as a preventive measure.

Copyright 2025 wrdw/wagt. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrdw.com/2025/05/10/41-magnitude-quake-rattles-parts-region-some-feel-it-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos