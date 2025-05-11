



Tuckaleechee cave in Townsund is home to the world's most sensitive seismic station.

Townsund, Tin – The US Army began using caves to detect nuclear test activity during the Cold War. The seismic station is monitored around the clock throughout the week and is transported to organizations such as the Ministry of Defense and the Comprehensive Nuclear Treaty Treaty.

The Benjamin Vananda family opened the caves more than half a century ago. It works as an intelligence contractor for CTBTO.

“This is the first I felt at all. Work with these things for a long time, it's a kind of madness. The first time. I saw them everywhere but it was never shaken by one of them,” he said.

The main goal of the station is to check the nuclear warhead test in China, Iran, North Korea and Russia, but it can do a lot.

“It can discover and determine which nuclear explosion in the atmosphere or underground can directly to the point of the initial explosion anywhere around the world or any major earthquake center anywhere on this planet,” said Vananda.

While he said that earthquakes are not uncommon, these earthquakes were deeper than usual, about 25 km away.

“We have old rift lines here. They will gradually move, but with such, this was definitely a shift, and for this reason I felt everywhere,” he said.

Vananda now said there is an opportunity for subsequent tremors. But he said just as earthquake cannot be predicted, the final shakes cannot.

“It is certain it is possible. It seems that there was one, but I do not know; it's difficult to see it there. Perhaps there will be, especially since these are very deep cracking lines. Once you start, it is possible that it will continue a little,” he said.

To see the direct screen map, click the link here.

