The nursing workforce is growing but inequalities threaten with global health goals

The global nursing workforce increased from 27.9 million in 2018 to 29.8 million in 2023, but wide differences in the availability of nurses remain in regions and countries, they state World Nursing Report 2025.,, published by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Council of Nurses (ICN) and Partner. The inequalities in global sisterly working strength leave many world populations without access to basic health services, which could endanger progress towards universal health covering (UHC), global health safety and developmental goals related to health.

A new report published on the International Days of Nurses provides a comprehensive and up -to -date work force analysis for global, regional and state levels. Consolidating information from the 194 Member States WHO, evidence indicates global progress in reducing the lack of labor for care from 6.2 million in 2020 to 5.8 million 2023, with a screening to fall to 4.1 million by 2030. But overall progress continues to mask deep regional differences: approximately 78% of the world nurses in the country alone.

Low and medium income countries are facing challenges in graduation, employment and retaining nurses in the health care system and will have to increase domestic investments to create and maintain jobs. In parallel, high -income countries must be ready to manage high levels of nurses retired and re -examine their reliance on foreign nurses, strengthening bilateral agreements with the countries from which they employ.

“This report contains encouraging news for which we congratulate the progress countries,” said Director General Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus. “However, we cannot neglect the inequalities that mark the global landscape of care. On International Nursing Day, I urge countries and partners to use this report as an inscription, showing us where we are now, where we are now and where we have to go – as quickly as possible.”

Key findings

Nursing Report 2025.Based on the information reported by 194 countries through national healthcare accounts, it shows a 33% increase in the number of data reporting data from the last issue of 2020. Includes detailed state profiles that are now available for public access through the Internet.

The report detects complex differences between and between countries, regions and socio-economic contexts. Data and evidence are intended to support the dialogue under the guidance of the country to contextualize in politics and actions.

“We welcome the report called in 2025. As an important turning point in the supervision of progress in strengthening and supporting the workforce for nursing according to global health goals,” said Pamp Cipriano, President, International Council of Nurses. “The report clearly exposes the inequality that retain the sister's profession and act as an obstacle in achieving a universal health covering (UHC). Delivery on UHC depends on the truly recognition of nurses' values ​​and exploiting the strength and influence of nurses that would act as catalysts in our health systems.

Sex and capital remain central concern in the workforce. Women continue to dominate the profession, making 85% of global sister labor.

The findings suggest that 1 in 7 nurses around the world are 23% in high-income countries abroad, emphasizing the reliance on international migration. In contrast, the share is significantly lower in the countries of higher medium income (8%), lower medium income countries (1%) and low -income countries (3%).

Low income countries increase the graduate number of nurses with a faster pace than high -income countries. In many countries, hard -earned gains in the rate of graduation of nurses do not result in improved density due to faster population growth and lower employment options. In order to get rid of, countries should create jobs to ensure that graduates are engaged and integrated into the health care system and improve working conditions.

Age demographics and retirement trends reveal a mixed image. The global nursing workforce is relatively young: 33% of nurses are at the age of 35, compared to 19% of which they are expected to withdraw in the next 10 years. However, in 20 countries, high-income pensions are expected to surpass new participants, causing concerns about the lack of nurses and less experienced nurses for mentoring nurses in early career.

About two -thirds (62%) countries reported on the existence of the role for the care of advanced practices – denoting significant progress of 2020 (where only 53% reported the role for advanced practice care). These types of nurses have been shown to expand the approach and quality of care in many different settings.

The report also emphasizes improvements in nursing leadership: 82% of countries reported that a senior government management officer was management of labor management. However, the possibilities of developing leadership remain uneven. While 66% of countries report that there are such initiatives, only 25% of low -revenue countries offers structured leadership development.

Mental health and workforce well -being remains areas that worry. Only 42% of the reacting countries have provisions to support the mental health of nurses, despite increased working loads and traumas that have experienced during and from the Pandemia of Covid-19. Addressing this is crucial for retention of qualified professionals and to ensure the quality of care.

Policy priorities for 2026–2030

Report introduces priorities of policy forward, calling the Earth:

expand and equally distribute nursing tasks, especially in the undervalued regions;

strengthen domestic educational systems and reconcile qualifications with defined roles;

improve working conditions, pay capital and support for mental well -being;

Further development of nursing regulation and advanced care role practice;

Promote gender equality and protect the nurses who work in fragile, conflicts affected;

use digital technology and prepare nurses for climate care; and

In advance sister leadership and ensuring the possibility of developing the leadership are righteous.

The evidence in the report gives an incentive for continuous reconciliation with politics priorities in WHO Global Strategic Care and Midwifery Directions 2021-2025and actions recommended in the resolution of 78th World Health Assembly: Accelerating actions at the workforce of health and care by 2030..

Note to the editors:

AND The state of the world's nursing 2025 The report represents the most interesting evidence of the global workforce, including education, employment, migration, regulation, working conditions, leadership and more. The report includes updated indicators and robust estimates on the global and regional level of sister stock, lack and projection by 2030. Internet county profiles provide national level data in the download format (PDF).