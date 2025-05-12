



Did you feel it? 2.5 The earthquake that was discovered in parts of Ohio

Hadith: 11:54 AM EST 12 May, 2025

The road leads. Bring an umbrella as you get out of the door to work. The rain has returned to expectations. Good morning, I am Megan Mitchell. I am Stephen Al -Albon with Kelly Ribin. Thanks for joining us. Our shower this morning is on our way and a chance of storms at a later time. It is the last day of the weather, and it has the meteorologist Rando Rico a closer look at what can be expected. Randy's timing clearly means many people. While we go to work, and one of the last weeks of school, ten days in some areas say she does not return at home. We know exactly the number of days remaining from school, and these seem to be crowded weeks. There are field trips, there are field days. There are all the enjoyable things that everyone comes out and knows that almost every day this week, there is at least the chance of rain with any external activities. Take a look at the live radar. There are no days of overall washing. In fact, rain rain today focuses on the south here early. We will enlarge to the southern parts of Owen Province and to Grant County. So, the Lawersville areas see some very light shower, and a kind of drifting north towards the dry of the dry hills and CrittenDon, spraying light or reluctance, and perhaps some spray tries to make its way towards Augusta. There is not much rain in the area at the present time, but with the passage of today, rain can sometimes shower. You can see that it is more numerous as it is heading to the Kentucky Tennessee. So I think it is in our region, the best opportunity for you to see some rain will come to us correctly in the middle of the afternoon. So today is the day of the effect of the weather. Rain falls into, maybe showers, and possibly stray tears of thunder, but it seems that this type of time frame after school is more likely for us. Our temperatures should go to the lowest seventies today. I will follow the schedule for more rain tours that will affect us and perhaps some harsh weather this week. Exit, let's go to Katie and come true. Roads and roads are calm this morning. This is 71 north of Stewart Street, a few cars in the north, and the southern corridors. This morning, 275 clear episodes. It is still dry at the present time. Perhaps seeing some of these shower, although it affects the drive while we head during the following morning until this afternoon. You can see outside the 275 episode in general here, so you still have Grene to report. This means normal driving times. Currently, you have 60 minutes in 71 south of Masson Montgomery to the city center, 21 minutes from Harrison to 75 in 74 east and 275 to Brant Spence in 7175 north. In about six minutes. Hey comrades, returned to you. Well, Katie, thank you very much. Today, the Cincinnati Police will march in the city center for the annual memorial review of the Ministry. This year's event will take a new meaning, just over a week after MP Larry Henderson was beaten and killed, with officers helping traffic to graduate the University of California. WLWT News Richard Chiles from WLWT Five lives in the city center in the city center. Richard. Law enforcement through major Cincinnati is still sad. Well, Stephen, many definitely feel by many in this society. This memorial that takes place this morning at 11:00, is that March will take off from the Fountain Square, where he was on his way to this police monument to honor these people who sacrificed their lives in service, such as MP Larry Henderson, he lost his life again and they were honored last week through this funerary service. Now, the raw movement in particular just as many praises the life of Larry Henderson. That funeral on Friday. Many tell us that they are still dealing with the loss of a man who spent more than 30 years in the service of this society. Now, at the same time, the man accused of killing Henderson is scheduled to be called on new charges. Ryan Hinton Junior was accused of fraud, strict murder and criminal assault. Venton Junior condemned. He faces the death penalty in the court next Friday. Now, prosecutors say that he aimed to enforce the law after watching the body camera video of his 18 -year -old son, Ryan Hinton, who shot him at the hands of the Cincinnati police. His family said a balloon for him on Saturday. State investigators are still looking into this issue. They will deliver their findings to the Prosecutor's Office in Hamilton Province when they are completed. Now, as for the memorial march for this morning again, this begins at 11:00 in Fountain Square. It will work here for Ezzard Charles, for this memorial again that honors the lives of many law enforcement officers in our society, and to pay the final sacrifice. Many of these names are hesitant, of course, for many of us, including Pope and Jeter, Singinati Police Department, along with Sunny Kim, Bill Lofton as well. An officer lost his life. Now again, in addition to this memorial, Larry Henderson reports live this morning. Richard J

Did you feel it? 2.5 The earthquake that was discovered in parts of Ohio

Hadith: 11:54 AM EST 12 May, 2025

Did you feel it? An earthquake of 2.5 volume was discovered in northeastern Ohio during the weekend. The US Geological Survey reported that the 2.5 -degree earthquake felt near Madison, and the OHIMULTILE citizens reported their feeling in nearby cities and provinces, including Ashtabula and Piesville. To date, more than 114 reports have been submitted to USGs.

Madison, Ohio –

Did you feel it?

An earthquake of 2.5 volume was discovered in northeastern Ohio during the weekend.

The US Geological Survey reported that the 2.5 -magnitude earthquake near Madison, Ohio

Many citizens reported their feeling in nearby cities and provinces, including Ashtabula and

Painesville.

To date, more than 114 reports have been submitted to USGs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wlwt.com/article/earthquake-detected-madison-ohio/64744091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos