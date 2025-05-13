



Officials say an earthquake in Croatia led to a series of events that recently helped archaeologists discover an old Roman theater.

The Ministry of Culture and Information in Croatia announced the discovery – which was discovered in Cisac – in a press statement in April.

The Roman theater, also known as Audion, was found while renewing the Cisac town hall on a street called Roman Street – unforgettable.

Maryland's historical church opens the doors to visitors after 320 years of closure

Theater orchestra is found on the basement of the building.

Discovery photos show the old visible building fragments under the glass floor. The stones seem to take the shape of a semicircular orchestra.

The Roman theater orchestra was found on the bottom floor of the Cisac town hall, which was damaged during earthquakes. (Croatian Ministry of Culture and Information)

The ministry described the temple as Apsidal, which means that it looks like a semi -circular or ribbed period, consisting of “three parallel rows of stone blocks, with an internal diameter of twenty meters.”

Archaeologists say: “The long -time discovery of ancient civilization has been recently discovered,” says archaeologists.

“In later periods, a huge building was built with pillars over this structure, and it requires additional research in the city's courtroom for interpretation,” said the statement, which is translated from Croatian to the English.

Pictures of fragments of the discovery display from the old theater are displayed under the glass ground. (Croatian Ministry of Culture and Information)

The city hall, which was built in 1914, was “severely damaged” during the earthquakes in 2020 in Croatia – and the building's renovation led to archaeologists to the Roman orchestra.

The statement added: “The renewal recovered its original coloring, the design of the main carpentry entrance, and the original appearance of the main sentence.”

For more lifestyle articles, please visit FoxNews.com/lifestyle

“All preserved decorative items have been restored, and the original paving was presented to the entrance to the city hall itself.”

The officials praised this discovery, describing it as “an exceptionally value discovery.”

The “value discovery is exceptionally discovered” thanks to the renovations that occurred after earthquakes in 2020 in Croatia. (Croatian Ministry of Culture and Information)

The ministry said: “This … provides a new look at the size of the old city and also complements the interpretation of urbanism in the old Cisac,” the ministry said.

Click here to register in our lifestyle newsletter

“It was presented in the city hall, which was fully renewed after the earthquake with the money provided by the Ministry of Culture and Information.”

This discovery is one of the ancient Roman discoveries in Europe in recent weeks.

The stones are arranged in the form of theater orchestra, displaying pictures. (Croatian Ministry of Culture and Information)

In Germany, archaeologists recently revealed a huge number of horse skeletons at a military position near Stuttgart.

Click here to get the Fox News app

In March, Italian archaeologists found the ancient Roman tombs while excavating nitropolis, including one with a texture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/travel/ancient-roman-theater-discovered-beneath-town-hall-thanks-massive-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos