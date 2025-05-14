Greece and Egypt achieved a 6.3 -size earthquake on Crete, while alerting Tsunami and regional tremors disrupted travel across the Mediterranean Sea





A powerful earthquake struck 6.3 the size of the Greek island on the island of Crete, shaking the buildings and paying a widespread alarm throughout the region. In response, the authorities issued an urgent tsunami warning through the 112 -year -old emergency alert system, and urged residents and tourists to stay away from coastal areas as a preventive measure. Although the earthquake arose deeply under the surface at eighty -three kilometers, the severe tremors were beyond Greece, as the northern coastal cities in Egypt also reported a seismic activity of a 6.4 sea earthquake. Although no victims or severe damage to any of the countries were not reported, the incident sparked increasing travel alerts, emergency protocols, and continuous seismic monitoring throughout the eastern Mediterranean, especially in popular tourist areas where travelers are advised to stay cautious and follow official safety instructions.

Strong earthquakes shake Crete and its surrounding areas, while urging the authorities, although there is no significant damage

A powerful earthquake of 6.3 in size of the Greek island on Crete on Wednesday, shaving the population and leading to widespread anxiety. The tremor, which occurred at a depth of eighty -three kilometers, immediately did not lead to any structural damage or significant losses, according to local officials. Emergency services and civil protection units stimulate the surveillance protocols quickly and the issuance of precautionary consultations, and urged the residents to stay on alert because the final tremors are still a possibility.

In a separate but relevant seismic event, an earthquake of 5.9 water hit about forty -eight kilometers southeast of Kasus Island, prompting the Ministry of Crisis in Greece and Civil Protection to issue a tsunami alert. As a safety procedure, the emergency message was deployed through the country's 112 alert system in the country, and those along the coastal areas urged the internal move and avoid the waterfront. Although no tsunami was officially registered, the authorities confirmed that the warning was issued as a preventive step in line with seismic safety protocols.

The volatile seismic area in Greece

Greece is located when many tectonic paintings meet, and it ranks among the most seismic activity in Europe. The region has been suffering from frequent tremors for a long time, both on the beach and outside. Last month alone, seismic activity in the CYCLADES is condensed, with a documentation of the earthquake laboratory at the University of Athens more than eighteen thousand small earthquakes on a small scale between the twenty -sixth of January and thirty. Although these tremors were mostly simple, the huge size kept seismologists at high levels of anxiety in a state of alert and an increase among the island's population.

Despite the high frequency of earthquakes, Greece has carried out strict construction symbols and emergency preparation systems over the years, which contributed to the decrease in injuries and damage to property during such natural events.

The regional influence felt after Greece

Seismic waves were not limited to the Greek islands. Reports confirmed that the tremors were also perceived across Egypt, especially along the northern coastal areas. The National Institute for Research in Egypt for Astronomy and Geophysics scored an earthquake of six points four hundred and thirty kilometers off the northern Egyptian coast. Although he created a remarkable vibration in many cities, officials have confirmed that no injuries or property damage were reported. The authorities in Egypt reassured the population while continuing to monitor the region for any later activity.

Seismic activity extends to the Americas

In a separate development, another earthquake was scored from five points, nine points off the coast of Galisco, Mexico, on Tuesday. According to the data of the EMSC, the earthquake arose at a shallow depth of only ten kilometers, making it feel more easily by the population. People have reported in several parts of western Mexico with tremors, but no major incidents have been confirmed yet.

These events, although it occurs thousands of kilometers, highlights the dynamic and interconnected nature of seismic systems worldwide. While the center of every earthquake is located within a distinctive tectonic area, the timing of tremors is a reminder of the changing geological landscape of the Earth.

Be careful and monitor

In light of the recent seismic activity, the Greek and regional emergency authorities remain on alert alert. Search and rescue teams, structural engineers and civil defense units coordinate closely, especially in high -risk areas. The public was advised to follow updates from official sources and avoid generalizing wrong information on social media.

Seismologists continue to analyze the final tremors and stress points along the rift lines to determine whether the additional tremors may follow them. Early reports indicate that the deep nature of the Crete earthquake may have helped reduce shaking at the surface level, which reduces the possibility of severe damage.

Prepare for panic

Educational efforts in schools and community centers throughout Greece and the surrounding areas played a fundamental role in ensuring that the population knows how to respond quickly and safely during tremors.

The broader effects

The rapprochement between the great seismic activity in Europe, Africa and North America during a short time frame does not necessarily indicate the existence of a global seismic trend, but scientists are carefully studying whether there is any association in tectonic transformations across the regions. While earthquakes are not common in these parts of the world, the intensity and timing of recent events have renewed discussions about disasters, urban flexibility, and international cooperation in earthquake techniques.

