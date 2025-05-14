Is it safe to travel to Crete? Advice after the Greek earthquake





An earthquake in size struck 5.9 Crete island in Greece – and it felt far like Egypt – in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14. No serious damage to the property has been reported, but the earthquake prompted the Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami.

The Geodamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles) near the Carbathos Island in the Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection Crisis has published X: “… away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of the local authorities.”

Greece is one of the most vulnerable countries in Europe, and has shook the level of the famous tourist island in Santorini for weeks this year.

If you have a planned trip, here is all you need to know.

Where was the earthquake?

The earthquake from Crete was struck in Greece in the early hours of Wednesday, May 14, with the tremors she also felt on Rhodes Island. The Greek authorities later issued a temporary tsunami.

The population in Egypt also felt the earthquake, with the National Research Institute in the country of astronomy and geophysics that are not comparable to any victims or property damages. According to what was stated, the tremors in Cyprus, Israel and Syria felt.

The institute said it recorded an earthquake of 6.4 volume at a height of 431 km from the northern coast in Egypt.

Discover our full guide to Greece

Is it safe to travel to the Greek islands?

The Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection Crisis advised population and visitors to act in accordance with information from the local authorities and stay away from the coast, although they did not specify any part of the coastal line.

Although flights are still working on Crete as usual, travelers must continue to update the latest developments.

What is the official Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice?

At the time of writing this report, the UK Foreign Ministry has not updated the advice of Greece in the light of the earthquake.

Can I recover the amount if you choose not to travel to the affected Greek islands?

In the absence of advice in the Foreign Ministry against non -basic travel, you are not automatically recovered under package travel regulations. If you have reserved with a travel agent or an operator, you should contact them to discuss your options. If you have reserved directly, it is possible to recover the money only if the trip is canceled or your places of residence are closed.

Am I covered with my travel insurance?

The more you pay for your insurance, the greater the possibility that the policy includes covering cancellation and reducing caused by natural disasters. Check your documents for more details.

Travel insurance guide: All you need to know

