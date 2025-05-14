



Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to large technology, independent on the ground when the story develops. Whether you are investigating the financial statements of Pac Pac or the production of our latest documentary films, “The Word”, which shines light on American women who are fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze facts from the correspondence.

At this critical moment in the history of the United States, we need correspondents on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue to send journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

Independents are trusted by Americans all over the entire political spectrum. Unlike many other quality news means, we choose not to remove the Americans from preparing our reports and analyzes using Paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone, and pay for it by those who can bear its costs.

Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An earthquake of 5.9 from the eastern coast of Crete, the largest island in Greece, struck in the early hours of Wednesday morning, which felt as far as Egypt.

The Athens of the Gyodminic Institute said that the earthquake was struck near the Casus and Carbathos Islands, and a smaller island near the eastern coast of Sierrit in the Mediterranean, with a depth of 35 km (22 miles).

No damage or injuries were reported, but the Greek authorities issued a tsunami warning in the area.

Crete is a famous holiday destination due to its virgin beaches, the scene of the booming resort, the rich history and the unique landscape, but the island is also one of the most earthquake at earth.

Here is what we know so far about the earthquake.

Is it safe to travel to Crete, Greece?

“5.9 earthquakes of 58 km from Caso occurred. The risk of a possible tsunami in your area. Stay away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of the local authorities,” said the Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection Crisis in X.

The UK's Commonwealth and Development Office in the United Kingdom has no advice to travel in relation to Cyste or Greece as a whole, which means that it must be traveled to the country and its islands.

Those who plan a trip to the eastern coast of Crete, Carros or Carathos can verify updates from the Greek authorities.

No serious injuries or damages have been reported in the property since the earthquake occurred, but the authorities urge people to stay awake and stay away from the coastal area.

Where was the earthquake?

Details of the German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) show the place that was struck by the Crete earthquake (GFZ)

The German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) showed that the center of the earthquake was near the Greek islands in Kasu and Carbathos, in the Aegean Sea.

The islands sit off the eastern coast of Crete and southwest of Rhodes. Kasos is known as an external holiday path destination away from loud holiday resorts, while Karpathos has many traditional villages scattered through mountain landscapes.

What does a tsunami warn mean?

The Ministry of Greece for Climate and Civil Protection Crisis provides advice on what to do when the earthquake or tsunami is beaten.

The ministry states that not all earthquakes cause tsunami; However, when you feel an earthquake, it is better to stay alert.

Its guidelines include monitoring whether there is a significant height or water level, because this phenomenon is a physical warning for the next Tsunami.

It says that a relatively small tsunami can be converted into parts of the coastal line to a very dangerous one at a distance of several kilometers.

The ministry says: “Stay away from the coastal areas until the competent authorities inform you that the danger has ended.” “Tsunami is not a single wave but it is a series of waves with different seashore access times.”

“Do not come close to the beach to watch a tsunami coming. When you see a tsunami coming, it is possible that it is too late to avoid it.”

Are the other Greek islands in danger?

The Greek authorities have determined that there is a risk of a possible tsunami after the earthquake, which was about 48 km southeast of Kaso.

None of the islands has been seriously injured or damaged by property as of Wednesday morning.

In the past, no one has heard that earthquakes affect the country, which is subject to seismic activity. The levels of unprecedented activity rocked the famous tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.

Crete is known as one of the most common areas in Europe for earthquakes. In October 2021, it shook an earthquake of 6.3 degrees of the island, just weeks after the death of a fatal person and dozens were wounded.

Greece is located on the line between African and Orthodox Technology Paints, so it is common for the seismic activity to feel there.

There are thousands of islands in Greece, with about 227 of them inhabited, and the largest of them from the island of Crete by the population and the region. Carrots are traditionally assembled in different groups, such as the Argo Sarronic Islands, Cyclades, Northern Igha Islands, Dodecanies, Spurds, and ionic islands.

Kasos and Karpathos are often classified as Dodicanis, along with Rhodes and Cos, while Crete is usually not classified as a group, but it determines the island area in the south.

Are flights canceled?

Casus Island Airport, which runs very few flights in one day, has not faced Olympic flights to other islands, any problems with the flight line. Likewise, Carpathus Island Airport was not affected, as data appears from Flightradar.

Hiraklion International Airport on Crete has no cancellation or disturbances in its flight schedule, while Rhodes International Airport has simple delays, but in general it seems that the earthquake has not greatly affected air travel.

Can I cancel my holiday?

Since the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not warn against the non -basic travel to Greece, there will be no special circumstances to be able to cancel a trip for a full recovery.

Conditions for canceling your trip depend on your vacation provider, so it is better to contact them if you are looking to postpone.

There is no commitment to companies to recover reservations if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to demand insurance for travel due to safety concerns unless the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice changes.

Regarding travel insurance, some policies include covering a natural disaster for an event that prevents you from reaching your vacation's destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurance company to find out the location of the stand.

For more travel and advice news, listen to Simon Caldr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/crete-greece-travel-advice-earthquake-b2750669.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos